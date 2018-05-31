Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

More F-35 Lightning jets arrive at RAF Marham

PUBLISHED: 15:56 04 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:04 05 August 2018

More F35 B Lightning stealth aircraft have arrived at RAF Marham. Picture: Ian Burt

More F35 B Lightning stealth aircraft have arrived at RAF Marham. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Five more F-35 Lightning jets have landed at RAF Marham.

The second wave of the air force’s new stealth fighter landed at the Norfolk base on Friday evening, after flying in from America.

It joins the four aircraft which arrived at Marham in early June.

The £92m aircraft are replacing the Tornado, which has been in almost constant service for the last three decades.

They are being flown by the re-formed 617 Dambusters Squadron - the successor to the legendary unit which destroyed Germany’s dams, crippling its industrial heartland, in 1943.

Marham, which has had a £200m upgrade to buildings, runways and other infrastructure, will be the Lightning Force’s main land base.

The aircraft, which can take off and land vertically like the now-defunct Harrier jump jet, will also be carried by the Royal navy’s new aircraft carrier the HMS Queen Elizabeth.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Revenue jumps 56% at Angling Direct after strong store and online sales

The team at Angling Direct, a fishing tackle and equipment retailer based in Rackheath. Picture: Angling Direct

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast