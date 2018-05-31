More F-35 Lightning jets arrive at RAF Marham

More F35 B Lightning stealth aircraft have arrived at RAF Marham. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Five more F-35 Lightning jets have landed at RAF Marham.

The second wave of the air force’s new stealth fighter landed at the Norfolk base on Friday evening, after flying in from America.

It joins the four aircraft which arrived at Marham in early June.

The £92m aircraft are replacing the Tornado, which has been in almost constant service for the last three decades.

They are being flown by the re-formed 617 Dambusters Squadron - the successor to the legendary unit which destroyed Germany’s dams, crippling its industrial heartland, in 1943.

Marham, which has had a £200m upgrade to buildings, runways and other infrastructure, will be the Lightning Force’s main land base.

The aircraft, which can take off and land vertically like the now-defunct Harrier jump jet, will also be carried by the Royal navy’s new aircraft carrier the HMS Queen Elizabeth.