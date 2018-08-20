Search

Brewery once deemed ‘sexist’ feels refeshed after new branding launch success

PUBLISHED: 15:08 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:40 23 August 2018

Station 1-1-9 head brewer Marc Medland with the newly branded beer bottles. Picture: Nick Butcher

A brewery that was labelled as “sexist” hoped to throw away the title and says its relaunch of a new design was a “great success”.

Station 1-1-9 brewery based in Eye have relaunched with new branding. Picture: Nick ButcherStation 1-1-9 brewery based in Eye have relaunched with new branding. Picture: Nick Butcher

Station 1-1-9 based in Eye, Suffolk, has dropped their pin-up style designs, taken from the planes from the 95th Bomb Group that used to be near the brewery, and replaced them with names relating to the planes rather than the girls who donned them.

To celebrate their rebranding, the brewery hosted its first ever weekend long beer festival. The event was so successful that it has now decided to make it an annual event.

Sophie Matsell, from Station 1-1-9, said: “It was really good. We had a very busy first day with a good band.

“On the following day we had a car show with more than 100 vehicles come along ranging from a camper van bus to a DeLorean to Porches, BMWs, all old and new. It was amazing with a really good vibe.

“It was refreshing not to have very many comments about the new branding.

“We have moved away from it and overall some people do miss the girls but a lot of people love the story behind the new animal branding and how it is connected to the history of World War Two.”

The branding now shares the story of the names of the planes and they got them.

The brewery hosted a number of bands across the weekend and the brewers discovered that not only is their unit great for making beer, but it also makes a good music venue.

Station 1-1-9 head brewer Marc Medland pours himself a a beer. Picture: Nick ButcherStation 1-1-9 head brewer Marc Medland pours himself a a beer. Picture: Nick Butcher

Miss Matsell said: “It has great acoustics in there because it is not too echoey but all the bands said how awesome it was. Everyone went away with smiles on their faces.

“We had a BBQ on the Sunday with a performance from The Girl in the Hat played who is just 13-years-old. We all sat in the brewery and listened.

“We would considerate it a success and it will be returning for another year.”

The festival saw more than 400 people across the weekend and the brewery used it not only to launch the new branding but to release a new IPA.

