Chance to explore former RAF Coltishall site on guided coach tour

08 August, 2018 - 15:50
The former RAF Coltishall officers' mess. Picture: SIMON RIGGALL

People can explore the 600-acre former RAF Coltishall site on a guided two-hour coach tour.

The RAF Coltishall sign. Picture: ArchantThe RAF Coltishall sign. Picture: Archant

It will stop off at specific sites of interest such as the Cold War airfield and bunkers.

The site, now known as Scottow Enterprise Park (SEP), and the Spirit of Coltishall Association (SoCA) are working together to ensure that ongoing job creation and economic development success also protects the rich history of the former airfield.

The annual Heritage Open Days tours of the site, arranged by the Forum Trust, are provided by members of SoCA who were based at the site when it was operational. Over 130 historic buildings and structures have been protected on the site through renovation for reuse as business premises.

The site hosts 126 separate businesses while 30 start-up businesses have been supported.

to book online for one of three tours per day, on September 6 and 7, visit hods-norfolk.lineupnow.com/#/event/former-raf-coltishall

