Summer of music ahead of ambitious expansion plans for mid-Norfolk academy

JDT Music Academy in Dereham, ahead of expansion plands. Pictured are (from left) Aaron Houseago, Lorraine Dorrington, Tiggy Howe, Janel Spalding and Holly Jones. Picture: Ian Burt

For the past 17 years, a Norfolk music academy has taught more than 1,500 students how to drum, tickle the ivories, and strum the guitar.

And now, as it celebrates its anniversary, JDT Music Academy, based in Dereham, is preparing to move homes ahead of expansion plans.

The academy, which puts on more than fifteen different music services to individuals, schools, charities and organisations across the county, has outgrown its current premises on Rashes Green Industrial Estate.

Tiggy Howe, JDT manager and event organiser, said: “Our next big project is the big move. We’ve outgrown our studio on Rashes Green and we’re ready to expand.

“Our vision is to build an accessible and inclusive community music centre which will enable us to offer improved facilities and reach more people. We hope to include a live music venue, state of the art music technology and recording facilities as well as a unique sensory facility for our disabled clients.

“We’re incredibly excited about the future and are committed to continue providing our local communities with fantastic musical facilities and services.”

The academy is also preparing for its summer of activities.

Sessions include workshops in animation creation, song writing, and a band jam.

There is also a five-day intensive rock school drum course and exam taking place from Monday August 13.

She added: “We have already been overwhelmed by the support of our valued customers, family and friends and hope more people will jump on board.”

The success of two former students is also being celebrated.

Holly Allton, a former vocal student, graduated from Leeds College of Music, and Toby Ellis, a former drum student, graduated from the University of Hertfordshire in Music Composition and Technology for Film and Games, both with first class honours degrees.

“Both have incredibly exciting futures ahead of them and we look forward to following their musical journeys.”