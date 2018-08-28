Search

Advanced search

Exhibition opened at Worthing church to mark Remembrance Day

PUBLISHED: 11:54 05 November 2018

St Margaret Church opened a Remembrance Day exhibition on Sunday October 4. Picture: Supplied by Celia Daniel

St Margaret Church opened a Remembrance Day exhibition on Sunday October 4. Picture: Supplied by Celia Daniel

Archant

A church in the village of Worthing, between Dereham and Fakenham, has opened an exhibition to provide an insight into the village’s local history and will also hold a gathering to mark Remembrance Day.

St Margaret Church opened a Remembrance Day exhibition on Sunday October 4. Picture: Supplied by Celia DanielSt Margaret Church opened a Remembrance Day exhibition on Sunday October 4. Picture: Supplied by Celia Daniel

St Margaret Church opened the exhibition on Sunday October 4 which includes historical and archived records, local wartime memorabilia, a special commission of needlework by local artist Val Knight and artwork by Jenni Thorneley.

The exhibition is open until Sunday November 11 between 9:30am and 4:30pm.

The church will also hold a Remembrance Day service, which will be led by George Eve and supported by the Worthing Readers.

The service, which starts at 10:45am, will include the tolling of the church bells, The Last Post, the placing of a wreath and a collection of hymns, readings and poems.

All proceeds and donations gathered during the exhibition and remembrance service will be donated to The Royal British Legion, the British Limbless Ex-Service Men’s Association and the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Road closed for investigation into why pavement and road is sinking

The hole that has appeared in the road. Picture: Marc Betts

Rock star announced as first act for Forest Live 2019

Forest Live 2018 at Thetford High Lodge. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Tributes to founder of one of Norwich’s most well known scrap metal merchants

Tony Peruzzi . Picture: Peruzzi family

Police issue CCTV image after necklace is stolen from Norwich shop

Police have issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a theft in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Rock star announced as first act for Forest Live 2019

Forest Live 2018 at Thetford High Lodge. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Man, 30, reported missing after failing to turn up for work

Missing man Scott Head, 30, from Gisleham.

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving following crash in Norwich

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving following crash in Norwich

Norwich City competing with PSG, Juventus and Manchester City at the top of Europe’s form table

City celebrate Dennis Srbeny making it 4-0 at Sheffield Wednesday to seal their eighth win in 10 games Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast