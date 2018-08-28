Everything you need to know about the North Norfolk Railway 1940s weekend

The North Norfolk Railway 1940s weekend, which runs on September 14 and 15. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

With around 20,000 people set to descend on Sheringham and Holt on September 14, this year’s 1940s weekend looks set to go with a swing. Here’s everything you need to know about the biggest event in the North Norfolk Railway calendar.

Sheringham

Attractions at Sheringham station will include music from Timescape, Nostalgia Unlimited, Sheringham Salvation Army Band and American Tan, while, at Holt station, volunteers will be serving up wartime rations, including spam sandwiches, from the NAAFI tearooms.

Railway visitors will also be able to see jitterbug dancers and re-enactment groups, as well as a collection of 1940s vehicles and vintage bicycles. Discounted tickets will be available from Sheringham station or www.nnrailway.com until September 7

High street and Station Road will be closed all weekend, from 9.30am on Saturday. A military and civilivian parade will set off at 7pm on Saturday from Station Road car park, following the carnival route along Cromer Road, down Beeston Road and back up High Street to the car park.

On Sunday, all those in 1940s dress are invited to join a re-enactors and civilian marching parade, which will assemble outside the Lobster pub, before setting off through the town at 4pm. In a closing ceremony at Station Road car park, a Sheringham Royal British Legion member will play the last post, before speeches and a spitfire flypast.

There will be music and entertainment in many town pubs and clubs and a park and ride car park will operate all weekend in Cookie’s Field, at Beeston Regis.

There’s a NAAFI café with music and karaoke from 10.30am-1pm at the Lighthouse Church, which is also hosting a 1940s tea dance with music from Cromer and Sheringham Brass Band from 2pm-4pm.

Married couples will have a chance to renew their vows at St Peter’s Church at 2pm on Saturday, in a service that last year attracted more than 60 couples. Those taking part will also be able to pose for a photo with their faces looking through a 1940s seaside sally, will be presented with a certificate before tucking in to refreshments served up by church volunteers.

The Morley Club, on Cromer Road, will be hosting a 1940s-themed beer and cider festival on Saturday and Sunday from 11am, with 10 real ales and five ciders, as well as breakfast baps, burgers and hot dogs.

Holt

Bull Street, Shirehall Plain and Fish Hill will be closed to traffic from 8am-4pm on Saturday, and from 8am-1pm on Sunday.

Winston Churchill will be judging the best shop window display, with the D-Day Darlings, who will be performing at various town venues on Saturday from midday-4pm, picking the winners of a best dressed competition.

Nine pigeons representing the Britain’s Got Talent stars will take flight from Holt war memorial at 1pm on Saturday, with the person picking the winning bird collecting a shopping voucher.

Visitors will also have a chance to win prizes by collecting stamps in their ration books, which will be available from a number of town shops.

The former head of the British Army, General Sir Mike Jackson, will be speaking about his career at the Auden Theatre at 7.40pm on Friday (September 14), while the Syd Lawrence Orchestra will be taking audiences back to the Big Band era on Saturday at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from the theatre on 01263 713444.

Other attractions around the town will include music and vehicle displays in Bull Street, as well as military vehicle displays and vintage and craft stalls.