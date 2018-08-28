Search

Advanced search

Landlord event will explain legal changes and expansion opportunities

PUBLISHED: 09:30 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:30 05 November 2018

Landlords will have the chance to learn about changes to the law and business expansion opportunities at an event in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: James Bas

Landlords will have the chance to learn about changes to the law and business expansion opportunities at an event in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: James Bas

EDP © 2002

Landlords will have the chance to learn about changes to the law and business expansion opportunities at an event in Thorpe St Andrew.

Broadland District Council is hosting the National Landlords Association (NLA) event from 5.30pm on November 6 at its offices on Yarmouth Road.

The event will focus on the licensing of houses in multiple occupation (HMO) and how to finance high quality HMOs.

There will be speakers from the NLA, Broadland council, Norwich City Council, and the mortgage broker NM Finance.

Roger Foulger, Broadland’s portfolio holder for housing and wellbeing, said: “The rules are changing and landlords need to know what they have to do but we also want to support responsible landlords to supply the warm and comfortable homes people need.”

The event takes place in Broadland’s council chamber from 5.30pm to about 8.30pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Road closed for investigation into why pavement and road is sinking

The hole that has appeared in the road. Picture: Marc Betts

Rock star announced as first act for Forest Live 2019

Forest Live 2018 at Thetford High Lodge. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Tributes to founder of one of Norwich’s most well known scrap metal merchants

Tony Peruzzi . Picture: Peruzzi family

Police issue CCTV image after necklace is stolen from Norwich shop

Police have issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a theft in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Rock star announced as first act for Forest Live 2019

Forest Live 2018 at Thetford High Lodge. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Man, 30, reported missing after failing to turn up for work

Missing man Scott Head, 30, from Gisleham.

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving following crash in Norwich

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving following crash in Norwich

Norwich City competing with PSG, Juventus and Manchester City at the top of Europe’s form table

City celebrate Dennis Srbeny making it 4-0 at Sheffield Wednesday to seal their eighth win in 10 games Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast