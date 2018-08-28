Search

Travel back in time to Vintage Day in free vintage buses

PUBLISHED: 15:48 05 September 2018 | UPDATED: 15:55 05 September 2018

Vintage buses will be giving visitors from Norwich to Wymondham Vintage Day a free trip back in time. PHOTO: First Eastern Counties Buses

Archant

For those visiting Vintage Day, a special free service will transport them both to Wymondham and back in time.

On Sunday, September 9, the Eastern Transport Collection Society (ETCS) will be running vintage buse services every 15 minutes between 10am and 4pm from Stand BP on St Stephen’s Street, in Norwich.

The buses, whicch are all owned by preservation groups and individuals, will leave from Wymondham Cross every 15 minutes from 9.45am to 3.45pm with all journeys serving the village of Hethersett.

David Jordan, joint event organiser said: “We are looking forward to a great day working with our local preservationist friends and partners showing off some iconic buses that would have been in service in Norwich and the surrounding villages over the past 50 years and bringing them back to life for everyone to enjoy.”

A timetable and map of the route can be found on the ETCS Facebook page.

