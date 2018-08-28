Photo competition celebrates Norfolk’s glorious commons

Overlooking the common as the mist starts to rise. Picture: Richard Brunton Richard Brunton

Nature lovers have launched a photography contest to capture why Norfolk’s commons are so special.

Barn Owl. Picture: David Tipling Barn Owl. Picture: David Tipling

The county has more than 300 commons, where people can roam and enjoy spectacular views and wildlife.

David North, head of people and wildlife at the Norfolk Wildlife Trust, David North explains: “Our heritage of commons across the county is part of what makes Norfolk so exceptional, brilliant for wildlife and great places to explore and relax. Help us celebrate them by entering a photo of your local common to our competition.”

Prizes on offer include an award-winning Jessops Academy Photography Experience Day worth £125, an opticron digiscope adapter a pair of Opticron 8x21 Adventurer binoculars.

To enter e-mail your photo as an attachment (no bigger than 4mb) to competition@norfolkwildlifetrust.org.uk, with your name, location, date taken and title. You can send up top three entries. Closing date iss midnight on Sunday, September 30.