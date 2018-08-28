Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Photo competition celebrates Norfolk’s glorious commons

PUBLISHED: 12:57 04 September 2018 | UPDATED: 12:57 04 September 2018

Overlooking the common as the mist starts to rise. Picture: Richard Brunton

Overlooking the common as the mist starts to rise. Picture: Richard Brunton

Richard Brunton

Nature lovers have launched a photography contest to capture why Norfolk’s commons are so special.

Barn Owl. Picture: David TiplingBarn Owl. Picture: David Tipling

The county has more than 300 commons, where people can roam and enjoy spectacular views and wildlife.

David North, head of people and wildlife at the Norfolk Wildlife Trust, David North explains: “Our heritage of commons across the county is part of what makes Norfolk so exceptional, brilliant for wildlife and great places to explore and relax. Help us celebrate them by entering a photo of your local common to our competition.”

Prizes on offer include an award-winning Jessops Academy Photography Experience Day worth £125, an opticron digiscope adapter a pair of Opticron 8x21 Adventurer binoculars.

To enter e-mail your photo as an attachment (no bigger than 4mb) to competition@norfolkwildlifetrust.org.uk, with your name, location, date taken and title. You can send up top three entries. Closing date iss midnight on Sunday, September 30.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: ‘I was overwhelmed’ - 96-year-old appeals to find cyclist who came to her rescue

Sheila Peal, pictured in her mobility scooter. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Disease which can be deadly in dogs detected in Norwich

Picture of dogs being vaccinated at the against the parvovirus at the Paws RSPCA Centre on Barrack Street. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Biker caught at 100mph on A47 carrying 10-year-old daughter as passenger

A pair of scrap metal dealers have been arrested. Picture: Archant library.

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after being found injured

Plantation Road in Aslacton where the motorocyclist was found injured. Picture: Google Maps

Bus passengers warned to expect delays due to a collapsed sewer

Bus passengers warned to expect delays. Picture: Getty

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after being found injured

Plantation Road in Aslacton where the motorocyclist was found injured. Picture: Google Maps

Disease which can be deadly in dogs detected in Norwich

Picture of dogs being vaccinated at the against the parvovirus at the Paws RSPCA Centre on Barrack Street. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Police issue CCTV image of man after theft from car in Norwich

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to identify following a theft in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Full scream ahead as Horror Train rolls into Norfolk this Halloween

Do you want to enter the crowded train at Loco's Horror Train event taking place on the Mid-Norfolk Railway. Picture: LOCO LICENSING

Video: Man locked up after cannabis worth £400,000 is discovered in home

The cannabis factory found in Pound Road, North Walsham. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast