North Norfolk beach cafe staff encourage people to keep coastline clean

The West Runton Beach Cafe's two minute beach clean campaign has been hailed a success. Photo: West Runton Beach Cafe Archant

A north Norfolk beach clean organiser has called on people to get involved with collecting litter from the area’s six stretches of Blue Flag coastline.

The manager of Seaview Beach Cafe, in West Runton, says the business was the first place in the region to introduce the two minute beach campaign.

Louise O’Shea said: “I put the board out daily. We were the first north of the M25 to get one.

“Since it worked out so well the council have got boards at other Blue Flag beaches.

“The Environment Agency check the water quality and the beach for litter.

We had zero litter this week which we have a lot of the time, but with the school holidays there can be more.”

She added: “I think people are a lot more environmentally aware these days.

““Lots of it is washed up on shore like old fishing gear.

“One man from Norwich gets the train up once a week and he does a litter pick then.

“We’ve got boards and litter pickers available and people can just pick up anything they see,

“I think as it is so clean down here, people tend to try and keep it that way. I would really encourage people to take part.”

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “We sample bathing water every year between May and September to monitor the water quality.

“As part of our overall report, our samplers gather data regarding the litter, number of bathers, beach users, salinity, and animal faeces.

“We are always happy to see beaches free from litter and are pleased to support our partners with the two minute beach clean.”

A North Norfolk District Council spokesperson (NNDC) added: “North Norfolk is at the top of the league of best beaches in England, with no fewer than six of its beaches being awarded prestigious Blue Flags.

“East Runton, West Runton, Cromer, Mundesley, Sea Palling and Sheringham are in the top tier of English beaches and NNDC is hugely supportive of those who want to keep it that way.

“There are seven two minute beach clean boards along the coast, including the one at West Runton, where litter pickers and bags are available for people to use to help us keep our award-winning beaches clean.

“It’s fantastic to see a local business raising awareness of the importance of taking litter home.”