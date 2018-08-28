Thetford Forest named as one of the most Instagram-able beauty spots in the UK

Thetford Forest. Picture: Sonya Duncan Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2015

It is an area of natural beauty which spans across areas of Norfolk and Suffolk.

Popular with local people and visitors, Thetford Forest has been named as one of the most photogenic forests across the UK.

The 18,730 hectare forest ranked as number nine in the top 25 forests whose pictures are put onto the photo and video-sharing social networking site Instagram.

Away Resorts, operator of six holiday resorts based in the UK, analysed the Instagram hashtag use of 70 forests in the UK and have used the data to find the top 25 Instagram-able forests.

The hashtag #thetfordforest was used 17,966.

The New Forest, Royal Forest of Dean and Sherwood Forest were the top three woodland areas.

Thetford Forest is the largest man-made lowland forest in the UK and was established in the 1920s by the Forestry Commission.

Sites including High Lodge, King’s Forest and High Ash are popular with visitors.