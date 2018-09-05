Search

Leading Norfolk growers to congregate for Specialist Plant Day at Pensthorpe Natural Park

05 September, 2018 - 08:58
Visitors browsing the flora and foliage on offer at last year's Specialist Plant Day at Pensthorpe Natural Park. Photo : Steve Adams

Gardening enthusiasts can take advantage of the expertise of many of the county’s top nurseries and growers at the Specialist Plant Day at Pensthorpe Natural Park, near Fakenham, this weekend.

Organised in partnership with the Norfolk Nursery Network, the event will see 16 Norfolk nurseries selling a range of plants. They will also have experts on hand to answer gardening questions and solve green-fingered dilemmas.

Deb Jordan, owner of the park, said: “The event, which is now in its eighth year, is proving a mainstay on gardeners’ calendars and provides a source of great inspiration, as well as an opportunity to see our own gardens at a special discounted price.”

Entry costs £1 per adult and children are free. Donations are welcomed and proceeds raised will go to charity The Escape Project – Family Action.

There will also be reduced entry to all visitors during the day on September 9.

For more information about Pensthorpe Natural Park visit pensthorpe.com or call 01328 851465.

