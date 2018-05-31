Great Yarmouth EDP beach clean is this morning from 10am

The beach clean will start by Britannia Pier Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2010

Help keep Great Yarmouth’s wonderful beach free of rubbish.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The EDP is appealing for people to join in a beach litter pick we have organised this morning.

The litter pick will start at Britannia Pier at 10am with teams setting out in either direction to pick up rubbish.

Children’s litter pickers, which light up when some rubbish is grabbed, have also been donated by Mandalay Wellbeing CIC.

Today’s event is part of EDP’s Big Coast Clean Up and is being backed by councillors, the RSPB, the Marine Conservation Society, and wildlife TV presenter and naturalist Ajay Tegala.

It has organised four clean-ups in August, including the Great Yarmouth one.

EDP chief reporter for Yarmouth Anthony Carroll is organising Saturday’s beach clean and will be by Britannia Pier. He can be contacted on 07801 198518 on the day.

The other beach cleans were at Old Hunstanton, Sea Palling and Lowestoft.