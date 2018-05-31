Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Great Yarmouth EDP beach clean is this morning from 10am

PUBLISHED: 08:11 25 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:11 25 August 2018

The beach clean will start by Britannia Pier Picture: James Bass

The beach clean will start by Britannia Pier Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2010

Help keep Great Yarmouth’s wonderful beach free of rubbish.

The EDP is appealing for people to join in a beach litter pick we have organised this morning.

The litter pick will start at Britannia Pier at 10am with teams setting out in either direction to pick up rubbish.

Children’s litter pickers, which light up when some rubbish is grabbed, have also been donated by Mandalay Wellbeing CIC.

Today’s event is part of EDP’s Big Coast Clean Up and is being backed by councillors, the RSPB, the Marine Conservation Society, and wildlife TV presenter and naturalist Ajay Tegala.

It has organised four clean-ups in August, including the Great Yarmouth one.

EDP chief reporter for Yarmouth Anthony Carroll is organising Saturday’s beach clean and will be by Britannia Pier. He can be contacted on 07801 198518 on the day.

The other beach cleans were at Old Hunstanton, Sea Palling and Lowestoft.

Related articles

Most Read

Video: How is landlord getting away with these conditions at £900-a-month city flats?

Abigail Nicholson and Daniel Moxon, in the corridor by the front door of their flat in St Faith's Lane which has had water pouring down walls. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Video: Police presence stepped up at McDonald’s restaurant to tackle anti-social behaviour

McDonald's restaurant, Gillingham near Beccles. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Video: Take a look inside Norwich’s newest nightclub Popworld following £500k investment

Popworld Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Norwich drivers to face diversions because of A47 Postwick bridge work

Resurfacing work on one of the bridges at Postwick will mean diversions for drivers. Picture: Mike Page

Fire Crews attend two separate road traffic collisions within ten minutes

Fire crews where called to two separate road traffic collisions within ten minutes on Friday night. Photo: Steve Adams

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Man’s body is found in Norfolk river

Picture: Ian Burt.

Video: Norwich City v Leeds United: The Lowdown

Teemu Pukki set Norwich on the way to a priceless Preston win Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Driver arrested after police pursuit ends in crash which closed Norwich road

Police at the scene of a crash in Christchurch Road in Norwich. Picture: Staff

Video: Police presence stepped up at McDonald’s restaurant to tackle anti-social behaviour

McDonald's restaurant, Gillingham near Beccles. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Video: How is landlord getting away with these conditions at £900-a-month city flats?

Abigail Nicholson and Daniel Moxon, in the corridor by the front door of their flat in St Faith's Lane which has had water pouring down walls. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast