Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

WATCH: Vet explains symptoms of the deadly virus affecting dogs in East Anglia

PUBLISHED: 13:04 06 September 2018 | UPDATED: 13:22 06 September 2018

A vets in Norwich has issued a warning about Parvovirus . File photo of a dog. Picture Janie Airey/Getty.

A vets in Norwich has issued a warning about Parvovirus . File photo of a dog. Picture Janie Airey/Getty.

This content is subject to copyright.

A Norfolk vet explains what Parvovirus is, the symptoms of the illness and what you should do if you think your dog has caught it.

Parvovirus is extremely contagious and spreads easily. Anna Giejda-Arnold, a vet at Norwich’s Willow Veterinary Clinic, said symptoms start with lethargy, vomiting, and diarrhoea and can progress to dogs collapsing and experiencing disorientation.

The vet also said the first thing you should do if you suspect your dog has Parvovirus is to try to make sure they don’t have any contact with other dogs as the virus spreads very easily. She also said you should call your vet as soon as you suspect a case of the disease.

MORE: Disease which can be deadly in dogs detected in Norwich

“I would mention when you call your vet that you suspect your dog might have Parvovirus,” said Ms Giejda-Arnold, “Then we can think how likely it is that your dog actually has Parvovirus.”

The vet also revealed which dogs are most at risk of becoming ill.

She said: “The most vulnerable dogs are dogs which are not vaccinated and they don’t have any immunity against the Parvovirus which usually means they are a younger animal.

MORE: Parvovirus case confirmed in the Lowestoft area

“The most vulnerable are puppies but any unvaccinated dog which has a contact with the virus can be susceptible to contracting the disease.”

Vets recommend regular vaccinations to protect your pet against Parvovirus.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Norfolk bistro named best local restaurant in UK

The Old Bank's duck dish. Photo: Waitrose & Partners

Bus delayed in Norwich because it can’t get past parked cars on busy road

Gertrude Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Video: See how this Norfolk couple are transforming a country cottage into their dream home

Courtenay and Joey Caston, who are renovating a cottage in Swafield. Picture: Nick Butcher, Archant.

The best and worst McDonald’s in Norfolk according to TripAdvisor

Swaffham McDonalds. Photo: Google Images

Work on new £1m roundabout at busy industrial estate to bring 13 weeks of delays

Works to build a new roundabout on the A1066 will last 13 weeks. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: ‘No restaurant in Rome has chicken nuggets’ – Norwich restaurant owner blasts TripAdvisor critic

Trattoria Rustica Italian restaurant on Princes Street in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Video: Norfolk bistro named best local restaurant in UK

The Old Bank's duck dish. Photo: Waitrose & Partners

Popular café at Norwich Prison could be under threat

Davina Tanner at Café Britannia. Picture: Matt Keal / mattkealphotography

Animal charity shop windows are smashed

The shop windows were smashed at the Great Yarmouth Against Animal Cruelty shop Picture: Anthony Carroll

Video: 15 places to visit for free in Norfolk during Heritage Open Days

Horsey Windmill Credit: Malcom Bulb/newzulu.com

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast