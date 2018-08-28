Are you an eco hero? Nominations open for 2019 awards

Norwich & Norfolk Eco Awards 2018 Copyright (c) Julian Claxton Photography 2017.

The hunt has started for environmental heroes around Norwich and Norfolk.

The Norwich and Norfolk Eco Awards have opened for nominations today, in a bid to celebrate projects and schemes that show a commitment to an environmentally friendly ethos.

There are six categories - eco hero, the people’s vote; eco food producer; eco primary school; eco secondary school; eco community group and eco small/medium business.

Last year’s event - its 10th anniversary - exceeded expectations in terms of nominations, and Norwich City Council hopes to top the number this year.

Last year’s eco awards ceremony host, Richard Powell, OBE and chairman of Wild Anglia, said: “The standard of entries continues to surpass itself each year. The value of the awards is to recognise what can be achieved at the local level, with the scale of projects that often get overlooked in the wider environmental and sustainability agenda, where the focus is often on bigger schemes.

“Long may it continue.”

The council thanked sponsors the Eastern Daily Press, Pixie Energy, Updata, Vattenfall and Veolia.

Entries close on Tuesday, December 4, with the ceremony held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at The Halls in Norwich.

The awards are only open to organisations based in Norfolk.

Winners will receive a trophy and certificate, as well as branding to use for marketing. Winners in community and high school categories will receive £500 in prize money, while primary schools will win tablets for their schools.

To apply click here.