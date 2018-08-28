Search

West Norfolk parks in the running for national award

PUBLISHED: 10:37 04 September 2018 | UPDATED: 10:37 04 September 2018

The Walks, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Five West Norfolk parks are in the running to be named among the UK’s top 10 favourites.

A view of the Tower Gardens, King's Lynn, from the top of Greyfriars Tower. Picture: Ian Burt.A view of the Tower Gardens, King's Lynn, from the top of Greyfriars Tower. Picture: Ian Burt.

In July The Walks, Tower Gardens, Mintlyn Crematorium, Esplanade Gardens, and Boston Square Gardens were given a prestigious Green Flag Award.

Now, the award scheme is asking the nation to have its say and decide which parks and green spaces should receive the top 10 People’s Choice Award.

West Norfolk deputy leader and cabinet member for culture, heritage and health, councillor Elizabeth Nockolds, said: “We’re very proud of our parks - our staff and a team of dedicated volunteers work incredibly hard to keep them so well-maintained.

“We get a lot of feedback from visitors to the borough about how wonderful our open spaces are, so let’s try and get our parks into the top ten so lots more people know about them.”

To cast your vote, visit: www.greenflagaward.org.

