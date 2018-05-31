GoGoHares sticker swapshop success to be repeated

The GoGoHares sticker book. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A successful sticker swap shop last month will be repeated as part of a GoGoHares trail sponsorship.

The East of England Co-op will host its second swap shop between 10am and 2pm on Thursday, August 23 at The Mill House, Laundry Lane in Thorpe St Andrew.

Followers of the trail who have not yet managed to collect the full set of cards needed to complete the GoGoHares’ 60 page sticker book are being given another chance to get together and trade their duplicates with each other.

There will be the opportunity for customers to enter a prize draw to win some food-based treats.

As well as colouring sheets and activities, the East of England Co-op will also be giving away free teabags as part of its Tea for Two community scheme. Local community charity, Groundwork East will be offering a seed planting activity to children at the event.