Three ferrets found abandoned within miles of each other

PUBLISHED: 14:36 28 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:36 28 August 2018

Three ferrets have be abandoned in west Norfolk. Picture RSPCA.

Three ferrets have been found abandoned within a seven-mile radius in west Norfolk in what has been described as a “cruel and callous” act.

The white albino ferrets were found in three separate places in the King’s Lynn area in the same week.

Officers from the RSPCA are now appealing for anyone with information on how the ferrets became abandoned to contact them.

The first ferret was found by a member of the public in Bilney Woods on August 18 at 7.30pm. The male ferret, which has since been named Bill, had been abandoned in a box in the middle of the woods but was “physically okay and very friendly”.

The second was found two days later in a garden in King’s Lynn and has been called Fenton. Both Bill and Fenton are currently being looked after at RSPCA centres.

The third animal was found abandoned in a poor state in the village of Ashwicken on August 21 by a member of the public. The female ferret was very unsteady on her feet and initially vets feared she was suffering from a neurological disorder or injury.

She was taken to a local vets who believe her initial unsteadiness was from severe dehydration rather than a long-term condition. She has been named Lemon and is being fostered by the veterinary nurse who first treated her.

The RSPCA is investigating how the animals became abandoned and Inspector Deborah Pert described the incidents as “call and callous”.

“There is never an excuse to abandon an animal in this way as there are always options available to people if they feel they can no longer cope or look after their pets,” she said.

“Abandoning an animal is a cruel and callous thing to do and leaves them exposed to the elements and at risk of predation, or starvation if they are not found in time.”

None of the ferrets were microchipped and the RSPCA is asking anyone with information in regards to the ferrets to contact the inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

