Cans, sweet wrappers, a walking stick and a dirty nappy are found on last EDP Big Beach Clean

Great Yarmouth Beach Clean 2018 Picture: NEIL PERRY Archant

The detritus of our modern throwaway society has been tackled in the last Big Beach Clean Up organised by the EDP.

On Saturday dozens of people answered the call to take part in a litter pick on Great Yarmouth seafront.

Children grabbed special light up litter pickers as they joined adults in combing the beach, dunes and seafront areas, such as car parks, for rubbish that had been carelessly discarded by people.

While Great Yarmouth can be proud of the state of its main beach, the litter pick saw bottles, cans, sweet wrappers and crisp bags found in abundance.

The litter pick also saw a walking stick and what appeared to be parts of a deck chair removed from the seafront during the hour long clean up, the fourth and final organised under the banner of the EDP’s Big Beach Clean Up.

Thomas Seeley, eight, said he had collected glass on the beach and was pleased to remove it so animals would not get hurt.

Taking part in her first ever litter pick was Christine Aldridge, 58 and who found a dirty nappy among her haul of rubbish collected.

She said: “I had people asking what I was doing and saying well done for taking part.”

Also taking part was deputy mayor of the borough Kerry Robinson Payne who was pleased to see so many children taking part.

She said: “Hopefully it will encourage them to learn about serious environmental issues.”

Also wielding a litter picker was Hugh Sturzaker, chairman of the Civic Society of Great Yarmouth and other members of the society.

Mr Sturzaker said it was good to see so many people turn up as a sign of the strong community feeling in the town

Saturday’s beach clean saw litter pickers and bin bags provided by Great Yarmouth Borough Council and the children’s litter pickers, which lit up and made a buzzing sound when they grabbed rubbish, were donated by the Mandalay Wellbeing CIC

The clean up campaign ran throughout August and saw litter picks at Old Hunstanton Beach, Sea Palling and Lowestoft.

It was backed by councillors, the RSPB, the Marine Conservation Society, and wildlife TV presenter and naturalist Ajay Tegala.