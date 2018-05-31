Search

Burnt out car removed from forest conservation site

PUBLISHED: 13:30 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:00 24 August 2018

The burnt out car removed from Thetford Forest. Picture: Foresty Commision Thetford Forest/@ThetfordForest

A burnt out car was found dumped at a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) in Thetford Forest.

The Devil's Punchbowl in Thetford Forest. Picture: Foresty Commision Thetford Forest/@ThetfordForestThe Devil's Punchbowl in Thetford Forest. Picture: Foresty Commision Thetford Forest/@ThetfordForest

The vehicle was spotted by a member of Forestry Commission (FC) staff within the conservation site known as the Devil’s Punchbowl, found close to Croxton, near Thetford.

Although the area looks like a crater made my a meteorite, the depression was formed by the break-up of chalk bedrock over thousands of years.

Found on August 17, the car was only removed by a contractor on Thursday because FC staff were tied up in dealing with a rave attended by around 1,000 people. Held overnight on August 19, the illegal music event is believed to have caused £1,000 worth of damage when it was held in the forest between Elveden and Brandon.

The Devil’s Punchbowl is one of a local group known as Breckland meres, along with nearby SSSI sites Ringmere and Langmere.

