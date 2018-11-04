Gallery

Beauty of iconic Norfolk lighthouse captured at sunrise

Happisburgh Lighthouse at dawn. Picture: THEO SOUTHEE/ABOVE AIR MEDIA Archant

It is one of Norfolk’s true icons, and now a series of stunning images of Happisburgh Lighthouse have been captured by an aerial drone photographer.

Happisburgh coastline at dawn. Picture: THEO SOUTHEE/ABOVE AIR MEDIA Happisburgh coastline at dawn. Picture: THEO SOUTHEE/ABOVE AIR MEDIA

Theo Southee, from Cambridge, made a trip to the north Norfolk beauty spot this morning (Sunday, November 4) to photograph the red-and-white banded tower in the early morning’s light.

Mr Southee, 23, has said: “The lighthouse with the colours of the sunrise usually makes for some amazing colours for the photos/videos that I take, when I am there.

“I love the colours in these particular pictures and the contrast it creates with the red in the lighthouse.”

Mr Southee has founded a video production company called Above Air Media. He said he created the ‘pano’ images by stitching 30 to 50 different photographs taken from a DJI Inspire 2 drone together.

Happisburgh coastline at dawn. Picture: THEO SOUTHEE/ABOVE AIR MEDIA Happisburgh coastline at dawn. Picture: THEO SOUTHEE/ABOVE AIR MEDIA

The north Norfolk coast at dawn, near Happisburgh Lighthouse. Picture: THEO SOUTHEE/ABOVE AIR MEDIA The north Norfolk coast at dawn, near Happisburgh Lighthouse. Picture: THEO SOUTHEE/ABOVE AIR MEDIA

Happisburgh Lighthouse at dawn. Picture: THEO SOUTHEE/ABOVE AIR MEDIA Happisburgh Lighthouse at dawn. Picture: THEO SOUTHEE/ABOVE AIR MEDIA