Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Enforcement action could be taken against Gypsies near Norwich Airport

PUBLISHED: 09:28 18 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:28 18 August 2018

Gypsies who moved onto a paddock next to Norwich Aiport without planning permission could soon be forced to leave. Photo: Luke Powell

Gypsies who moved onto a paddock next to Norwich Aiport without planning permission could soon be forced to leave. Photo: Luke Powell

Archant

Gypsies who moved onto a paddock next to Norwich Aiport without planning permission could soon be forced to leave.

Gypsies who moved onto a paddock next to Norwich Aiport without planning permission could soon be forced to leave. Photo: Luke PowellGypsies who moved onto a paddock next to Norwich Aiport without planning permission could soon be forced to leave. Photo: Luke Powell

The family, which claims to own the land at Holt Road, has occupied the site since October 2017.

But Norwich City Council is now proposing to take enforcement action due to a breach of planning control.

It said the land is being used for the stationing of residential caravans without planning permission.

A report, which went before the council’s planning committee this month, said: “The family has stated that they are ethnic Romany gypsies who in the past have led a nomadic habit of life.

Gypsies who moved onto a paddock next to Norwich Aiport without planning permission could soon be forced to leave. Photo: Luke PowellGypsies who moved onto a paddock next to Norwich Aiport without planning permission could soon be forced to leave. Photo: Luke Powell

“However they have sought to find a permanent base in order to provide their young children with a more settled environment, in particular to help them get an education.”

Council officers said there were two touring caravans on the site and a portable toilet as of July.

The occupiers told the council they were the owners of the paddock, but provided no evidence to prove it, the report said.

However, no one else has come forward claiming to own the site and it is currently unregistered.

The report said there were factors weighing both strongly in favour and against enforcement of the site.

A policy within the council’s development management policies plan said a minimum of eight additional traveller pitches were needed by March 2016.

But the report said this aim had not been met, and therefore weighed “significantly” in favour of the development against enforcement.

However, it said issues including the lack of a footpath leading to a site and the proximity of the airport runway supported enforcement action.

“The factors weighing against the proposal are considerable and most of them are very difficult or impossible to mitigate against,” the report said.

“In this instance it is considered that the harm outweighs the benefits, because despite the identified need the site is simply not suitable or sustainable for residential occupation.”

On August 9 Norwich City Council’s planning committee voted to defer the decision.

An update has been requested from the council.

Efforts were made to contact the family living at the site at Holt Road.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Serious crash on Norwich roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Why festival season can give businesses a reason to celebrate

Music fans enjoying Wolf Alice at Latitude 2018. The regional director of Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking says businesses should make the most of opportunities presented by festivals. Picture: Nick Butcher

Friend of James Maddison punched man he thought wasn’t showing midfielder respect, court hears

Former Norwich City midfielder James Maddison. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast