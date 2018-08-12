Search

This year’s Miss Cromer shares crowning event with her birthday

PUBLISHED: 19:18 12 August 2018 | UPDATED: 19:18 12 August 2018

Cromer Carnival Royal Family 2018. (Left to right) Prince Jack Annison, junior attendant Melissa Lemmon, carnival queen Emma Thompson, senior attendant Amy Gibson, junior attendant Angel Jablonowski, and princess Mercedes Howe. Picture: ANDREAS YIASIMI

A plethora of dignitaries turned out to the crowning of this year’s Miss Cromer during the seaside town’s carnival weekend.

Primary school teacher Emma Thompson, who shared her 22nd birthday with the event, was crowned in front of hundreds of spectators at an official event held at the front of the town’s pier.

She was joined by trainee drama teacher Amy Gibson, 21, who was picked as senior attendant by a panel of judges at a selection evening held at the town’s Cliftonville Hotel earlier this year.

Also joining the pair were junior attendants Melissa Lemmon and Angel Jablonowski, and princess Mercedes Howe and prince Jack Annison.

Ukulele Simon entertained the crowds before the town crier Jason Bell announced the start of the event.

Steve Terry, one of the stars from The Cromer Pier Show, presented alongside special guest Miss United Kingdom 2018 Hollie Ikins, who placed the crown on Miss Thompson’s head.

For more information, visit www.cromercarnival.co.uk.

