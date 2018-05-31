Tailbacks as firefighters tackle verge fire on the A11

The A11 at Elveden. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Drivers face delays this afternoon as firefighters battle a verge fire on the side of the A11.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at 2.49pm to what was a small undergrowth fire, measuring 10m across, on the southbound A11 close to Elveden.

Four fire vehicles are in attendance, two from Suffolk and two from Norfolk.

A spokesman for the fire service said the fire had since grown considerably and is measuring 300m by 20m.

Suffolk police are on scene and are providing traffic management.

One lane is closed and heavy traffic is building.

There are reports of tailbacks of two miles.