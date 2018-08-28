Business Secretary urged to act over Downham Market Post Office closure

The Post Office and WH Smith store in Downham Market has been closed for eight weeks. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

An MP has slammed post office officials for lack of action after a town’s only post office has remained closed for eight weeks.

South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss Picture: Chris Bishop South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss Picture: Chris Bishop

South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss has been pressing for alternative arrangements to be made in Downham Market so that customers do not have to travel to neighbouring villages.

The High Street branch closed on July 12 with no explanation and customers are travelling more than a mile away to the nearest branches in Denver and Wimbotsham.

Ms Truss has called on the Post Office chief executive for action to be taken as a matter of priority but is still awaiting an update.

She said she has raised concerns with Business Secretary Greg Clark, adding: “I am extremely frustrated by the lack of progress in making other arrangements in Downham Market whilst the current post office closure takes place. This is not good enough.