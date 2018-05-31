Autumn educational programme will include the Brontës and sixties cinema

Tom Hardy as Heathcliff and Charlotte Riley as Cathy, starring in a classic adaptation of Emily Bronte's Wuthering Heights, 2008. Photo: ITV/PA Wire

The Brontës, sixties British cinema, and the UK constitution are all subjects covered in the new Workers’ Educational Association (WEA) autumn programme.

A 1215 copy of the Magna Carta, held by the British Library. PHOTO: British Library A 1215 copy of the Magna Carta, held by the British Library. PHOTO: British Library

The Norwich branch of WEA has published its new brochure for courses and day schools for 2018-19.

Kicking off with a five-week course ‘The Pleasures of Reading Scott Fitzgerald’ on September 17, the WEA offer a wide variety of informal classes taught by expert tutors.

Course prices range from £42.50 to £85 for five to 10 weeks.

There are no exams and they are open to anyone over 18.

Brochures may be found in the Arts Round-Up carousels around the county, as well as in public libraries and at the King’s Centre, King Street, Norwich.

Details can also be found on the website at www.wea-norwich.org.uk, or from Annette Conn on 01603 629557 or by email at info@wea-norwich.org.uk.