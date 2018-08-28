Norwich academy trust chief executive steps down

Valerie Moore, former chief executive of the Right for Success Trust. Photo: Steve Adams.

The chief executive of an academy trust based in Norwich has stepped down, with an interim replacement now appointed.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Valerie Moore has been chief executive of the Right for Success Trust since it was founded at Eaton Hall Specialist Academy, in Norwich, in 2012.

But the trust confirmed on Thursday that Mrs Moore had decided to step down.

On a list of staff on the trust’s website, Mrs Moore has been replaced by interim chief executive Don Evans.

Mr Evans was a former assistant director of children’s services at Norfolk County Council, but left in October to join the trust as director of operations.

On Companies House, Mrs Moore’s directorship of the trust was also terminated on August 31.

The trust said: “During her long career in education Valerie Moore OBE has put the best interests of pupils and staff at the forefront of everything she has done.

“This resulted in the creation of Right for Success, a multi-academy trust, that has become nationally respected under her leadership.

“Last year Valerie was personally recognised for services to education and awarded an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday honours list.

“It is with regret that she has decided to leave the trust. She wishes the staff that have worked with her on her successful endeavours over the years well and the pupils past, present and future continued success.”

The trust runs Tuckswood Academy and Nursery, Edith Cavell Academy and Nursery, Sewell Park Academy, Sprowston Community Academy, St Clements Hill Primary Academy, Martham Academy and Stalham Academy.

The trust has taken on two new schools in the last year, with Sprowston Community Academy, formerly the high school, officially joining in February, and Martham Academy, formerly Martham Primary.

Its St Clements Hill Primary, which is currently being built, is due to open in 2019.

MORE: Diggers move onto site of new Norfolk primary as building work begins