Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich academy trust chief executive steps down

PUBLISHED: 12:02 06 September 2018 | UPDATED: 13:13 06 September 2018

Valerie Moore, former chief executive of the Right for Success Trust. Photo: Steve Adams.

Valerie Moore, former chief executive of the Right for Success Trust. Photo: Steve Adams.

The chief executive of an academy trust based in Norwich has stepped down, with an interim replacement now appointed.

Valerie Moore has been chief executive of the Right for Success Trust since it was founded at Eaton Hall Specialist Academy, in Norwich, in 2012.

But the trust confirmed on Thursday that Mrs Moore had decided to step down.

On a list of staff on the trust’s website, Mrs Moore has been replaced by interim chief executive Don Evans.

Mr Evans was a former assistant director of children’s services at Norfolk County Council, but left in October to join the trust as director of operations.

On Companies House, Mrs Moore’s directorship of the trust was also terminated on August 31.

The trust said: “During her long career in education Valerie Moore OBE has put the best interests of pupils and staff at the forefront of everything she has done.

“This resulted in the creation of Right for Success, a multi-academy trust, that has become nationally respected under her leadership.

“Last year Valerie was personally recognised for services to education and awarded an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday honours list.

“It is with regret that she has decided to leave the trust. She wishes the staff that have worked with her on her successful endeavours over the years well and the pupils past, present and future continued success.”

The trust runs Tuckswood Academy and Nursery, Edith Cavell Academy and Nursery, Sewell Park Academy, Sprowston Community Academy, St Clements Hill Primary Academy, Martham Academy and Stalham Academy.

The trust has taken on two new schools in the last year, with Sprowston Community Academy, formerly the high school, officially joining in February, and Martham Academy, formerly Martham Primary.

Its St Clements Hill Primary, which is currently being built, is due to open in 2019.

MORE: Diggers move onto site of new Norfolk primary as building work begins

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Norfolk bistro named best local restaurant in UK

The Old Bank's duck dish. Photo: Waitrose & Partners

Bus delayed in Norwich because it can’t get past parked cars on busy road

Gertrude Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Video: See how this Norfolk couple are transforming a country cottage into their dream home

Courtenay and Joey Caston, who are renovating a cottage in Swafield. Picture: Nick Butcher, Archant.

The best and worst McDonald’s in Norfolk according to TripAdvisor

Swaffham McDonalds. Photo: Google Images

Work on new £1m roundabout at busy industrial estate to bring 13 weeks of delays

Works to build a new roundabout on the A1066 will last 13 weeks. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: ‘No restaurant in Rome has chicken nuggets’ – Norwich restaurant owner blasts TripAdvisor critic

Trattoria Rustica Italian restaurant on Princes Street in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Video: Norfolk bistro named best local restaurant in UK

The Old Bank's duck dish. Photo: Waitrose & Partners

Popular café at Norwich Prison could be under threat

Davina Tanner at Café Britannia. Picture: Matt Keal / mattkealphotography

Video: 15 places to visit for free in Norfolk during Heritage Open Days

Horsey Windmill Credit: Malcom Bulb/newzulu.com

Bibles dating back to 11th century go on show in Norfolk

Historic bibles will be on display in Norfolk as part of exhibition he Christadelphians in Bramerton. Picture: Steve Adams.

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast