Students’ joy as Cromer Academy records strong GCSE results

Cromer Academy GCSE students celebrate their results. Picture: STUART ANDERSON Archant

Students at Cromer Academy were jumping for joy after finding out their GCSE results this morning.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cromer Academy GCSE student Beth Ground, 16, with maths teacher Tony Fields. Picture: STUART ANDERSON Cromer Academy GCSE student Beth Ground, 16, with maths teacher Tony Fields. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

And while much of the focus was on Maths and English, 16-year-old Harry Durrant found himself at the top of the class in a couple of other disciplines, and said he couldn’t have been happier.

Harry, from Cromer, said: “I got a 9 in art, and an A in design and technology. It was much better than I thought I’d do.”

A 9 is the best possible mark in the new GCSE grading system, and is designed to be even harder to achieve than an A*.

Harry said he wanted to go onto a BTEC at Paston College, and was thinking about architecture as a career.

Cromer Academy GCSE student Harry Durrant with his results. Picture: STUART ANDERSON Cromer Academy GCSE student Harry Durrant with his results. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Belle Bryce, 16, from Mundesley, said the changes to the exam format brought in this year made for a challenge.

She said: “We were shocked at how different they were to the mock exams. I didn’t feel that confident with them.”

But Belle sad she surprised herself by achieving a 7 in combined science, the equivalent of an A. She also got the equivalent of four more As and an A*, and plans to go on to law, business and psychology A Levels at Paston College.

Beth Ground, 16, from Gimingham, said she was thrilled with her 9 in biology. She said: “Coming out of the exam I was in tears. I think I was just so worried. This is a huge surprise.”

Cromer Academy GCSE student Belle Bryce, 16, with her results. Picture: STUART ANDERSON Cromer Academy GCSE student Belle Bryce, 16, with her results. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

All together Beth finished 11 GCSEs. She now plans to go onto A-Levels at Paston College and said she aspires to a career in medicine.

All round, Cromer Academy achieved 63pc (slightly down on last year’s 69pc) of grade 4s and above in English and maths from a cohort of 92 students.

Antony Little, headteacher, said: “I am very proud of this very strong set of results from our students at Cromer, and particularly the 5pc rise in pupils achieving the tougher Grade 5+ at English and Maths measure, and we have had several of the very top Grade 9s. We talk a lot in school about being exceptional, without exception - and that definitely applies to our Year 11s this summer.”

Toby Fields, maths teachers, said: “It’s been absolutely brilliant. We’ve had a very strong cohort and we also had our first grade 9 for maths at Cromer Academy.”