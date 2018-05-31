Students’ joy as Cromer Academy records strong GCSE results
Students at Cromer Academy were jumping for joy after finding out their GCSE results this morning.
And while much of the focus was on Maths and English, 16-year-old Harry Durrant found himself at the top of the class in a couple of other disciplines, and said he couldn’t have been happier.
Harry, from Cromer, said: “I got a 9 in art, and an A in design and technology. It was much better than I thought I’d do.”
A 9 is the best possible mark in the new GCSE grading system, and is designed to be even harder to achieve than an A*.
Harry said he wanted to go onto a BTEC at Paston College, and was thinking about architecture as a career.
Belle Bryce, 16, from Mundesley, said the changes to the exam format brought in this year made for a challenge.
She said: “We were shocked at how different they were to the mock exams. I didn’t feel that confident with them.”
But Belle sad she surprised herself by achieving a 7 in combined science, the equivalent of an A. She also got the equivalent of four more As and an A*, and plans to go on to law, business and psychology A Levels at Paston College.
Beth Ground, 16, from Gimingham, said she was thrilled with her 9 in biology. She said: “Coming out of the exam I was in tears. I think I was just so worried. This is a huge surprise.”
All together Beth finished 11 GCSEs. She now plans to go onto A-Levels at Paston College and said she aspires to a career in medicine.
All round, Cromer Academy achieved 63pc (slightly down on last year’s 69pc) of grade 4s and above in English and maths from a cohort of 92 students.
Antony Little, headteacher, said: “I am very proud of this very strong set of results from our students at Cromer, and particularly the 5pc rise in pupils achieving the tougher Grade 5+ at English and Maths measure, and we have had several of the very top Grade 9s. We talk a lot in school about being exceptional, without exception - and that definitely applies to our Year 11s this summer.”
Toby Fields, maths teachers, said: “It’s been absolutely brilliant. We’ve had a very strong cohort and we also had our first grade 9 for maths at Cromer Academy.”