Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Students’ joy as Cromer Academy records strong GCSE results

PUBLISHED: 10:48 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:00 23 August 2018

Cromer Academy GCSE students celebrate their results. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Cromer Academy GCSE students celebrate their results. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Archant

Students at Cromer Academy were jumping for joy after finding out their GCSE results this morning.

Cromer Academy GCSE student Beth Ground, 16, with maths teacher Tony Fields. Picture: STUART ANDERSONCromer Academy GCSE student Beth Ground, 16, with maths teacher Tony Fields. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

And while much of the focus was on Maths and English, 16-year-old Harry Durrant found himself at the top of the class in a couple of other disciplines, and said he couldn’t have been happier.

Harry, from Cromer, said: “I got a 9 in art, and an A in design and technology. It was much better than I thought I’d do.”

A 9 is the best possible mark in the new GCSE grading system, and is designed to be even harder to achieve than an A*.

Harry said he wanted to go onto a BTEC at Paston College, and was thinking about architecture as a career.

Cromer Academy GCSE student Harry Durrant with his results. Picture: STUART ANDERSONCromer Academy GCSE student Harry Durrant with his results. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Belle Bryce, 16, from Mundesley, said the changes to the exam format brought in this year made for a challenge.

She said: “We were shocked at how different they were to the mock exams. I didn’t feel that confident with them.”

But Belle sad she surprised herself by achieving a 7 in combined science, the equivalent of an A. She also got the equivalent of four more As and an A*, and plans to go on to law, business and psychology A Levels at Paston College.

Beth Ground, 16, from Gimingham, said she was thrilled with her 9 in biology. She said: “Coming out of the exam I was in tears. I think I was just so worried. This is a huge surprise.”

Cromer Academy GCSE student Belle Bryce, 16, with her results. Picture: STUART ANDERSONCromer Academy GCSE student Belle Bryce, 16, with her results. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

All together Beth finished 11 GCSEs. She now plans to go onto A-Levels at Paston College and said she aspires to a career in medicine.

All round, Cromer Academy achieved 63pc (slightly down on last year’s 69pc) of grade 4s and above in English and maths from a cohort of 92 students.

Antony Little, headteacher, said: “I am very proud of this very strong set of results from our students at Cromer, and particularly the 5pc rise in pupils achieving the tougher Grade 5+ at English and Maths measure, and we have had several of the very top Grade 9s. We talk a lot in school about being exceptional, without exception - and that definitely applies to our Year 11s this summer.”

Toby Fields, maths teachers, said: “It’s been absolutely brilliant. We’ve had a very strong cohort and we also had our first grade 9 for maths at Cromer Academy.”

Most Read

Traveller faces court action for ‘trespassing’ on land he has lived on for decades

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

‘Immoral’ plans for 148 homes submitted to Norfolk council

Plans for new homes to be developed behind Brooke Village hall. Picture: Nick Butcher

Video: Body discovered in Norwich city centre street

Scene where the body of a man was found in an alleyway leading to Murrell's Court. Picture: Archant

Norfolk man jailed after being caught with more than 1.5 million illegal cigarettes

Cigarettes were hidden in wooden containers coated in bitumen. PIC: HM Revenue and Customs.

Dangerous driver jailed for eight months after speeding past officer at 98mph

Jake Filby failed to stop as he travelled towards Gorleston on August 15 last year, despite the officer standing in the road and raising his hands. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: 7 things to do in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Village at War Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

Traveller faces court action for ‘trespassing’ on land he has lived on for decades

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Video: 7 brilliant walks to try in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Views from the new boardwalk that has been installed at Bugh Castle Roman Fort. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk man jailed after being caught with more than 1.5 million illegal cigarettes

Cigarettes were hidden in wooden containers coated in bitumen. PIC: HM Revenue and Customs.

Dangerous driver jailed for eight months after speeding past officer at 98mph

Jake Filby failed to stop as he travelled towards Gorleston on August 15 last year, despite the officer standing in the road and raising his hands. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast