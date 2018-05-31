Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Students celebrate another year of successful GCSE results

PUBLISHED: 16:07 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:07 23 August 2018

Students celebrate their GCSE results at Ormiston Denes Academy. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Students celebrate their GCSE results at Ormiston Denes Academy. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

It was another day of celebration for young people who found out the results of the toughest exams of their school careers so far.

Students celebrate their GCSE results at Ormiston Denes Academy. Picture: Ella WilkinsonStudents celebrate their GCSE results at Ormiston Denes Academy. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Students across Lowestoft and Southwold were greeted with good news as schools continued their upward progress despite fears that exam grade changes would prove a setback.

At Ormiston Denes Academy it was another successful year as the school sustained its progress from 2017, with 52pc of students achieving grade four and above in English and maths, very slightly down on last year’s 53pc.

The school had particular success in English this year, with 70pc achieving a grade four or better, and 52pc achieving at least a grade five in the subject.

Principal Ben Driver said he was incredibly proud of the students and staff at the school.

Students celebrate their GCSE results at Ormiston Denes Academy. Picture: Ella WilkinsonStudents celebrate their GCSE results at Ormiston Denes Academy. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

He said: “These results are due to the hard work of a fantastic cohort of students of who we are incredibly proud.

“Thanks to their dedication, the commitment and quality of staff, and the support of parents, the wider community and Ormiston, we have recorded another substantial increase in academic achievements.”

East Point Academy also recorded another successful year, with 68pc of students achieving at least a grade four in English and maths, up on last year’s 65pc.

Principal Richard Dolding said: “This is another year-on-year rise for our results, which is testimony to the hard work, commitment and dedication of our amazing students, staff and the wonderful support provided by their parents and the wider school community.

Students look at their GCSE results at East Point Academy, Lowestoft. Picture: Inspiration TrustStudents look at their GCSE results at East Point Academy, Lowestoft. Picture: Inspiration Trust

Pakefield High School, which this year announced plans to become an academy, also matched 2017’s success with 53pc of students achieving at least a grade four in English and maths.

Headteacher Anthony Walker said: “I am extremely proud that, our overall attainment has improved and that our students have performed so well, particularly in core subjects of English and Mathematics where there have been improvements in all key indicators.”

Saint Felix School in Reydon also celebrated success, with 70pc of students achieve grade four or above in English and maths.

Headmaster James Harrison said: “In a sense this cohort of students have been treated like guinea pigs regarding the reformed qualifications with great uncertainty throughout their two years about the nature of the assessments and their grading.

Students celebrate their GCSE results at Ormiston Denes Academy. Picture: Ella WilkinsonStudents celebrate their GCSE results at Ormiston Denes Academy. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

“Today’s GCSE results have been once again encouraging, with credit due to all pupils and their teachers.”

Most Read

Traveller faces court action for ‘trespassing’ on land he has lived on for decades

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

‘Immoral’ plans for 148 homes submitted to Norfolk council

Plans for new homes to be developed behind Brooke Village hall. Picture: Nick Butcher

Video: Body discovered in Norwich city centre street

Scene where the body of a man was found in an alleyway leading to Murrell's Court. Picture: Archant

Norfolk man jailed after being caught with more than 1.5 million illegal cigarettes

Cigarettes were hidden in wooden containers coated in bitumen. PIC: HM Revenue and Customs.

Dangerous driver jailed for eight months after speeding past officer at 98mph

Jake Filby failed to stop as he travelled towards Gorleston on August 15 last year, despite the officer standing in the road and raising his hands. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: 7 things to do in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Village at War Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

Traveller faces court action for ‘trespassing’ on land he has lived on for decades

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Video: 7 brilliant walks to try in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Views from the new boardwalk that has been installed at Bugh Castle Roman Fort. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk man jailed after being caught with more than 1.5 million illegal cigarettes

Cigarettes were hidden in wooden containers coated in bitumen. PIC: HM Revenue and Customs.

Dangerous driver jailed for eight months after speeding past officer at 98mph

Jake Filby failed to stop as he travelled towards Gorleston on August 15 last year, despite the officer standing in the road and raising his hands. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast