New principal Richard Evans looking to build on Fakenham Academy's strengths

A new principal has pledged to equip students with the tools they need to compete for top university places and jobs.

Richard Evans has taken up his role as principal at Fakenham Academy in north Norfolk.

He takes over from Neil McShane, who led the school as interim principal since the departure of Matthew Parr-Burman.

Mr Evans joins the Norfolk Academies Trust school from Iceni Academy in Methwold, where he was vice principal.

He said: “Fakenham Academy students get a really well-rounded education, as the school is strong academically and has outstanding extra-curricular opportunities. That’s definitely something I want to build on, because it provides a great foundation for students to enjoy their learning, be successful, and move on to the next stage of their education journey.

“I want our students to achieve their absolute best and move on knowing they can compete for the best opportunities out there. We should never put limits on how high we are prepared to aim. There is no ceiling on potential.”

The former computer science teacher said he wanted parents, and the wider Fakenham community, to play an active part in the development of the school. He also promised to create more opportunities for parents to come into the school and planned on relaunching the Friends of Fakenham Academy group as a way to involve parents in social and fundraising events.

“I want to invite parents and carers into the school on a regular basis, so they can see what their children are learning and get a better understanding of the day-to-day student experience,” he added.

“I will also be looking to get our students out into the community more, including engaging with local businesses.

“I want everyone to see just how good Fakenham Academy is and to work with us on making it even better.”

Gee Cook, chief executive officer of Norfolk Academies Trust, said: “Richard is joining Fakenham Academy Norfolk at a really exciting time.

“Results at GCSE and A Level have been consistently strong in recent years and Fakenham Sixth Form is going from strength to strength following the move into refurbished facilities last year.

“I am looking forward to working with Richard and his team, together with parents and the wider community, to raise students’ achievements even further.”