Olympic rower hands out honours to Cromer school staff for hard work

Inspiration Trust staff 'Welcome Back' day at St Andrews Hall in Norwich, on Tuesday, September 4, 2018. Olympic gold medallist rower Anna Watkins talks to staff from Charles Darwin Primary, Cobholm Primary Academy, Cromer Academy, East Point Academy, Great Yarmouth Charter Academy, Great Yarmouth Primary Academy, Hethersett Academy, Jane Austen College, Norwich Primary Academy, Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form, Stradbroke Primary Academy, and Thetford Academy. Picture: ANDI SAPEY Andi Sapey

A teacher and support staff member from Cromer have received awards from an Olympic gold medallist at a special event to mark the new school year.

Rob King and Tony Edgar from Cromer Academy were honoured for their hard work and commitment at Inspiration Trust’s annual ‘Welcome Back’ event for its academies.

Anna Watkins, who won gold in the double skulls at the London 2012 Olympics, was guest speaker at the awards ceremony held at St Andrew’s Hall, Norwich on September 4.

The MBE told staff about her journey from state school student to Cambridge graduate, and how her university experiences uncovered a hidden talent and passion for rowing.

Mrs Watkins told how she nearly missed out on her medals at both Beijing and London Olympics through illness, but battled through to reach the podium.

Staff also had the chance to get some rowing tips direct from the Olympian, using a rowing machine set up at the event with staff competing to get the fastest 100m row.

During the event, around 800 teachers and support staff from the trust’s schools in Cromer, Norwich, Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft, and Thetford also heard from chief executive Dame Rachel de Souza about the group’s achievements over the last year and plans for the future.

Dame Rachel paid tribute to outgoing Inspiration Trust trustee Lord Theodore Agnew and presented this summer’s exam results which saw a 5pc rise in Cromer Academy pupils achieving a Grade 5+ in English and maths.

