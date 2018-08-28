Norwich School welcome children as young as four

Lower school pupils enjoying their first day at Norwich School. Picture. Hannah Hutchins/Norwich School Archant

The private school, set in the grounds of Norwich Cathedral, is now buzzing with boys and girls from aged four to 18.

The expansion of the £3,666-£4,925 per term lower school saw 57 pupils start.

John Ingham, master of the lower school, said: “Today has been a really exciting day that has run every smoothly.

“It was great to see pupils in the new classrooms and outdoor facilities which will give them a bespoke education.”

Parents and pupils saw the new classrooms for the first time yesterday, during an induction.

Mr Ingham , who’s worked at the school for almost 12 years, said: “It’s been a very busy summer getting everything ready and getting the best we could possibly provide for the children.”

The independent and co-educational school only accept applications and require an informal interview.

To find out about Norwich School visit its website.