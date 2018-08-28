Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

How parent power halted the closure of a Norwich pre-school

PUBLISHED: 08:10 05 September 2018 | UPDATED: 08:10 05 September 2018

The Norwich Montessori School in Colney celebrate receiving its outstanding Ofsted report in 2015. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

The Norwich Montessori School in Colney celebrate receiving its outstanding Ofsted report in 2015. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

A display of determination from parents in Norwich has halted the closure of a pre-school.

Sarah Johnson, owner and manager of the Norwich Montessori School, wrote to parents in mid-August to say that ongoing funding pressure had forced her to make the difficult decision to close.

But parents weren’t prepared to let the school, which is based at the Colney Parish Room on Old Watton Road, go without a fight, with a group of six coming together to form a plan.

With “overwhelming” support of other families, they said, the school will now remain open for this year - with parents agreeing to help wherever they can, be it administrative work or maintaining gardens.

Parent Clare Morton-Thomas said: “It is going to be an awful lot of hard work, but we want to help so Sarah can focus on what she’s passionate about, supporting children in a very nurturing, enriching environment.

“The support we’ve had from other parents has been overwhelming. Children absolutely thrive there and we wouldn’t want to lose that.”

Early years providers around the country have been faced with rising costs, less cash and changing goalposts in the last few years. It was worsened in September when the government doubled its free childcare allowance for many three and four-year-olds.

The hourly rate received by providers from the council often leaves them at a loss - and they are not allowed to ask for top-up funding to meet the shortfall.

“It just piles on the pressure,” Mrs Morton-Thomas said. “Adequate funding is just not offered.”

But the parents hope to find other ways to support the nursery financially, including an online fundraising page, fundraisers and, they hope, support from the local community.

The school, which was rated outstanding by Ofsted in 2015, practices Montessori teaching, based on the principles of Maria Montessori.

She believed children under the age of six learn and develop best when given independence and freedom.

To support the school, visit www.gofundme.com/save-our-preschool

Most Read

‘Thirty minutes to drive quarter of a mile’ - Motorists again frustrated by delays as busy road closed for second time in weeks

The roadworks on Neatherd Road have caused long delays in the town. Picture: Dan Bennett.

Updated: Disease which can be deadly in dogs detected in Norwich

Picture of dogs being vaccinated at the against the parvovirus at the Paws RSPCA Centre on Barrack Street. Photo: Angela Sharpe

New short winter breaks to Iceland from Norwich Airport announced

Iceland is one of the best place in the world to see the Aurora Borealis. Super Break is running tours to the island this winter from Norwich Airport. Picture: impossiAble

Full scream ahead as Horror Train rolls into Norfolk this Halloween

Do you want to enter the crowded train at Loco's Horror Train event taking place on the Mid-Norfolk Railway. Picture: LOCO LICENSING

Have you seen this woman? She’s wanted on recall to prison

Hannah Rice is wanted on recall to prison. Picture: Norfolk police

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘Thirty minutes to drive quarter of a mile’ - Motorists again frustrated by delays as busy road closed for second time in weeks

The roadworks on Neatherd Road have caused long delays in the town. Picture: Dan Bennett.

New short winter breaks to Iceland from Norwich Airport announced

Iceland is one of the best place in the world to see the Aurora Borealis. Super Break is running tours to the island this winter from Norwich Airport. Picture: impossiAble

King’s Lynn Stars can seal top spot at home to Leicester Lions

Dale Allitt and Robert Lambert in the pits Picture: Ian Burt

New service providing ’vital support’ for dementia patients launches in Waveney

The new Waveney service will help dementia patients access better information and support. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wroxham hit the goal trail to see off Thetford Town

Simon Lappin, pictured during his time with King's Lynn Town, was on target for Wroxham against Thetford Town Picture: Archant

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast