Norfolk school unofficially smash double high-five world record

A school in Great Yarmouth has unofficially broken the world record for the most double high-fives in three minutes.

Ormiston Venture Academy, in Gorleston attempted the record on Wednesday, October 14 in their school field.

Principal of the school, Gilbert-Barnham, said: “We are so proud of all our students and staff at Ormiston Venture Academy.

“It isn’t everyday that you get the chance to set a world record, but we are privileged to see our students reach success in the academy each and every day.”

Led by Vinny, the Ormiston Venture Academy Raptor mascot, students and staff formed a single line of those ready for the challenge.

Three minutes and 231 double high-fives later, the academy, which is sponsored by Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT), broke the world record and are just awaiting confirmation from officials at The Guinness Book of World Records.