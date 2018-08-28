Norfolk performer joins pupils to mark school bicentenary

A special church service was held in Stoke Ferry to mark the 200th anniversary of the local school. Miss Hurrell and Archie (5) laid flowers on the grave of James Bradfield. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Norfolk comedy performer and composer Kit Hesketh-Harvey helped began the new academic year at a Norfolk school which marks its bicentenary.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A special church service was held in Stoke Ferry to mark the 200th anniversary of the local school. Miss Hurrell and Archie (5) laid flowers on the grave of James Bradfield. Picture: Ian Burt A special church service was held in Stoke Ferry to mark the 200th anniversary of the local school. Miss Hurrell and Archie (5) laid flowers on the grave of James Bradfield. Picture: Ian Burt

All Saints Academy in Stoke Ferry can trace its origins back 200 years to the founding of a school by the late Norfolk industrialist and local benefactor James Bradfield who gave £250 to build a school house for the education of poor children from Stoke Ferry and Wretton.

The original 1818 building is now a private home but its work has continued and the current school, run by the Diocese of Ely Multi-Academy Trust, will be celebrating its 200th anniversary with a series of events over the next 12 months.

Mr Hesketh-Harvey, who lives nearby and owns the decommissioned village church which is used for community events and performances, joined staff and pupils to launch celebrations.

Simon Cobby, academy trust spokesman, said: “He cut a ribbon at the school to mark the bicentenary before a service of thanksgiving in the church. Bouquets of flowers were then laid on the tomb of James Bradfield with the school’s youngest pupil Archie and newest member of staff Miss Hurrell.”