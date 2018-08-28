New intake of students enjoy carnival themed summer school at Neatherd

Students going into year 7 took part in a carnival themed summer school at Dereham Neatherd High School. Picture: Supplied by Neatherd. Archant

The latest intake of students at Dereham Neatherd High enjoyed a carnival themed summer school last week to prepare for life in year 7.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Students going into year 7 took part in a carnival themed summer school at Dereham Neatherd High School. Picture: Supplied by Neatherd. Students going into year 7 took part in a carnival themed summer school at Dereham Neatherd High School. Picture: Supplied by Neatherd.

140 year 6 pupils got ready for their first term at secondary school and were divided into six different groups based on current famous festivals which were Notting Hill, Rio, Santa Cruz, Cologne, Mardi Gras and Venice.

Those who attended took part in several creative sessions to prepare for their carnival performance including workshops in dance, art, creative writing, textiles and music.

Nick O’Brien, associate assistant headteacher at Neatherd High School, said: “The move from primary to secondary school is an exciting time but it can throw up some challenges and young people can feel nervous.

“The purpose of this week is for them to spend time at their new school, for us to get to know them better and for them to make new friends. The carnival theme was great at engaging them and using their creative skills.”

Students going into year 7 took part in a carnival themed summer school at Dereham Neatherd High School. Picture: Supplied by Neatherd. Students going into year 7 took part in a carnival themed summer school at Dereham Neatherd High School. Picture: Supplied by Neatherd.

PE sessions were also available to encourage the students to get active in their carnival performance and Thursday saw the local Foolhardy Circus deliver a circus skills workshop, where the youngsters were able to try their hand at all the different equipment.

The week culminated in a carnival inspired performance which brought together all of the week’s work and was performed in front of parents on the school’s playing fields.

Pupil Rebecca Ludman from the Santa Cruz group said: “I really liked the summer school. It helped us to navigate our way around the school and the best bit for me was the basketball as I love this sport.”

Sienna Jones from the Rio group also added: “Summer school was so much fun, I have made so many new friends.”

Students going into year 7 took part in a carnival themed summer school at Dereham Neatherd High School. Picture: Supplied by Neatherd. Students going into year 7 took part in a carnival themed summer school at Dereham Neatherd High School. Picture: Supplied by Neatherd.

Students will start school again this week after their six week long summer holiday.

Are you taking part in an event at a school in the local area which could feature in this newspaper? Email the details to reporter Dan Bennett by contacting daniel.bennett@archant.co.uk or call 01362 854702.

Students going into year 7 took part in a carnival themed summer school at Dereham Neatherd High School. Picture: Supplied by Neatherd. Students going into year 7 took part in a carnival themed summer school at Dereham Neatherd High School. Picture: Supplied by Neatherd.

Students going into year 7 took part in a carnival themed summer school at Dereham Neatherd High School. Picture: Supplied by Neatherd. Students going into year 7 took part in a carnival themed summer school at Dereham Neatherd High School. Picture: Supplied by Neatherd.