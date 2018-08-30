Search

West Norfolk school appoints new assistant principals

30 August, 2018 - 14:00
From left, Amy Staniforth, Iceni Academy principal Stephen Plume, vice principal Duncan Carmichael and Sarah Turner. Picture: James Neale

Archant

Two new assistant principals have been unveiled at a west Norfolk school.

Amy Staniforth and Sarah Turner have both been promoted from existing roles at Iceni Academy, Methwold.

The Academy achieved improved exam results, 66pc of students achieved at least a grade four in GCSE English and maths, this summer and principal Stephen Plume believes the two appointments will help the school to continue to grow and develop.

He said: “Amy and Sarah are both exceptional teachers who are enthusiastic and dedicated to the students at Iceni Academy and I am very excited about the year ahead.

“Sarah has lots of plans about how we better support students, including with their mental health, and Amy is going to ensure we continue to get great exam results while developing the whole student. It is an exciting time to be at Iceni Academy.”

Both said they were thrilled to be part of the senior leadership team and the academy.

