Climbing a Christmas tree and swimming in the lake - what students in Norwich have been fined for revealed

The Christmas Tree in the University of East Anglia (UEA) square. A student was fined £100 for climbing it. Photo: Jono Read Jono Read

Burning toast, climbing a Christmas tree, and swimming in the lake.

Those are just three of the things students at the University of East Anglia (UEA) were sanctioned for last year, it has been revealed, as data showed the number of non-academic misconduct incidents at the Norwich campus had risen year on year for the last three years.

Data obtained by the Press Association showed nearly 75,000 incidents were logged by universities across the UK for the academic years 2014-15, 2015-16, and 2016-17, with institutions reporting significant numbers of drugs-related offences and misbehaviour in student halls.

At UEA in the 2016/17 academic year, there were two occasions where a student climbed the large Christmas tree in the university’s main square, each time landing the student a £100 fine.

Fines of £100 were also given to two students who swam in the university broad.

And one student was fined £50 for hosting an authorised guest who burnt toast, which set off the fire alarm prompting an evacuation of student accommodation.

The student was then uncooperative with UEA’s security.

The highest fine given was £250 for inappropriate and disorderly behaviour.

But the most complaints were due to excessive noise, either on or off campus.

Over the three years students were also punished for tampering with smoke detectors, possessing and smoking cannabis, dangerous cycling, and copyright infringement.

Academic misconduct was also recorded.

Last year, one student’s whole degree was revoked due to the conduct of their research.

There were also 17 reports of plagiarism and/or collusion.

In staff misconduct, over the three year period, disciplinary action had been taken over an alcohol-related incident, faking sickness, sending offensive social media posts in work time, and suspected theft.

Incidents also rose last year at the Norwich University of the Arts (NUA). There were seven students reprimanded in 2014/15, all for either antisocial behaviour or having prohibited items in university accommodation.

In 2015/16 six students got in trouble for academic misconduct or antisocial behaviour. And last year, 12 students were given final warnings over antisocial behaviour.