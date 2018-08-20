Video

Students in West Norfolk and the Fens get their GCSE results and a special visit from MP

GCSE results day at the Downham Market Academy. Pictured with Liz Truss MP are Charlie Williams and Rosie Hunt. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

On what could be the most nerve-wracking day of their lives, hundreds of teens went back to school to pick up their GCSE results.

GCSE results day at the Downham Market Academy. Pictured are Charlie Williams and Rosie Hunt. Picture: Ian Burt GCSE results day at the Downham Market Academy. Pictured are Charlie Williams and Rosie Hunt. Picture: Ian Burt

Most schools in West Norfolk and the Fens saw an increase in the number of students achieving a grade four (roughly equivalent to a C) or above in English and maths.

In Smithdon High School, in Hunstanton, 67pc of students achieved a grade four in English in maths, beating the previous record of 65pc in 2017.

The top attaining student was Shannon Tucker, who achieved a grade nine in biology, chemistry and physics, a grade eight in English literature, maths PE and RE and a grade 7 in English language.

Jake McAllister Dorman, 16, from Bircham, gained nine GCSEs in level six and higher, including one grade nine in religious studies.

He said: “I did not expect to get a nine, that came out of the blue. I did much better than I was expecting, I’m really happy.”

Two friends who went to the same school together are celebrating after getting the same GCSE results.

Lauren Taylor, 15, and Matthew Garrard, 16, both live on the same street in Dersingham and their parents are also good friends.

GCSE results day at the Downham Market Academy. Pictured with Liz Truss MP and Principal Rolf Purvis are Charlie Williams and Rosie Hunt. Picture: Ian Burt GCSE results day at the Downham Market Academy. Pictured with Liz Truss MP and Principal Rolf Purvis are Charlie Williams and Rosie Hunt. Picture: Ian Burt

They have been friends since the age of four and attended the same primary school together.

Now both are celebrating success after picking up their GCSE results from Smithdon High School in Hunstanton, achieving the same results.

They have both achieved two grade nine, three grade eight, three grade seven, and two grade six.

GCSE results day at Downham Market Academy. Pictured are (L) Chloe and Maddie Hobday. Picture: Ian Burt GCSE results day at Downham Market Academy. Pictured are (L) Chloe and Maddie Hobday. Picture: Ian Burt

Before opening their envelopes, the pair were nervous about their results. Matthew said: “We were a bit shaky but excited for the next big step.”

Both will be heading to Springwood High School sixth form to study the same A Levels - maths, further maths and chemistry, with Lauren also taking up biology and Matthew doing physics.

Smithdon headteacher Simon Wilson said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the results, we have improved from last year. I wish all the students the best.”

Friends Lauren Taylor and Matthew Garrard achieved the same GCSE results at Smithdon High School in Hunstanton Picture: Taz Ali Friends Lauren Taylor and Matthew Garrard achieved the same GCSE results at Smithdon High School in Hunstanton Picture: Taz Ali

At King Edward VII Academy, in King’s Lynn, the number of students achieving a grade four and above in English and maths increased by 11pc to 56pc - a significant improvement on last year’s 45pc.

Jacob Biran, 16, gained eight nines, one eight and one seven. He said: “I was expecting quite good results but eight nines was more than I had hoped for. I am going to continue at KES Sixth Form studying maths and sciences and hopefully go to medical school after that.”

Students who picked up their GCSE results at Downham Market Academy received a special visit by South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss.

Jame McAllister Dorman is happy with his GCSE results, at Smithdon High School in Hunstanton Picture: Taz Ali Jame McAllister Dorman is happy with his GCSE results, at Smithdon High School in Hunstanton Picture: Taz Ali

She said: “It was great to be at Downham Market Academy and meet so many students who have done well.

“They have exciting plans for further study in subjects like maths and taking up apprenticeships. Congratulations to all receiving results today.”

The highest performing student at Springwood High School, King’s Lynn, was Malu Nair, who gained a grade nine in all 12 of her GCSE subjects.

Dan Aviss and Joe Karreman picked up their GCSE results at KES Academy in King's Lynn Picture: Paul Tibbs Dan Aviss and Joe Karreman picked up their GCSE results at KES Academy in King's Lynn Picture: Paul Tibbs

Around 60pc of students achieved the standard pass of grade four in English and maths compared to 66pc in 2017.

Headteacher, Andy Johnson said: “This is a fantastic set of results for our students. The new GCSE set a new standard and I am so pleased that our students and staff have risen to this challenge.”

At St Clement’s High School, in Terrington, 37pc of students passed with a grade four and above in English and maths - lower than last year’s 52pc.

Jacob Biran gained a grade nine in eight GCSE subjects at KES Academy in King's Lynn Picture: Paul Tibbs Jacob Biran gained a grade nine in eight GCSE subjects at KES Academy in King's Lynn Picture: Paul Tibbs

Abigail Marshall was the highest performing student, achieving grade seven and higher in seven different subjects.

Around 55pc of students achieved at least a grade four in English and maths in King’s Lynn Academy, a marked improvement from 46pc in 2017.

Principal Alan Fletcher said: “We are absolutely delighted – these are by some distance the best results in the school’s history and it is great to see our students being rewarded for their hard work.”

Lauren Noble, Erin Taylor and Lucy Koenisberger picked up their GCSE results at KES Academy in King's Lynn Picture: Paul Tibbs Lauren Noble, Erin Taylor and Lucy Koenisberger picked up their GCSE results at KES Academy in King's Lynn Picture: Paul Tibbs

At Marshland High School, around 57pc of students gained a grade four and above in English and maths, which is lower than last year’s 60pc pass rate.

Headteacher Craig Jansen said: “Marshland are delighted with yet another strong set of GCSE results. More of our students have achieved the higher grades this year than in previous years.

“We expect Marshland to be within the top 20pc of schools nationally for progress in English and Maths. I would like to take this opportunity of congratulating our year 11 students in achieving their GCSE examination results.”

GCSE results day at the Downham Market Academy. Picture: Ian Burt GCSE results day at the Downham Market Academy. Picture: Ian Burt

GCSE students at Thomas Clarkson Academy have achieved the school’s best ever results. The school has seen improved grades for the second year running and increases in the number of students achieving grade four passes.