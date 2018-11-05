King’s Lynn Academy out of special measures

King's Lynn Academy after its £10.5m refurbishment. Archant

A school rated inadequate two years ago has vastly improved, say education watchdogs.

King’s Lynn Academy, formerly the Park High School, has been taken out of special measures and is now ranked overall as “requires improvement”.

Leadership and management, personal development, behaviour and welfare are all ranked as “good”.

The inspectors’ report said: “The school has undergone a journey of sustained improvement, led by the principal in partnership with the chief executive of the academy trust.

“Together they have transformed the school’s culture and ethos. Pupils say that school is a safe, stimulating and enjoyable place to be. They care for one another and are respectful towards staff. Pupils and staff appreciate the changes made.

Parents and the local community also recognise the impact leaders have had. The school is over-subscribed this year.”

The 800-pupil school enjoyed its best ever exam results this summer.

KLA’s principal Alan Fletcher said: “I am immensely proud of our students and staff and grateful to our parents and community for everyone’s hard work and support.

“I firmly believe that we are now on course to provide them with the great school they deserve over the years ahead and that our next Ofsted judgement will be even better.”

He also paid tribute to the Eastern Multi-Academy Trust for its support they had provided since he became principal.

The Ofsted report said: “The trust’s bold actions to provide the school with effective leadership have led to most of the areas for improvement, raised in the last inspection, being resolved.

“Trust leaders have also provided the school with interim financial support as the school becomes more popular with parents and numbers of pupils rise.”

Dr Duncan Ramsey, chief executive of the Eastern Multi-Academy Trust said: “The Academy is a totally different place from 18 months ago and it is a pleasure to see all the hard work and dedication of all coming to fruition. King’s Lynn Academy is a special place and staff and students should be rightly proud of the rapid progress that has been made.”