Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

The man behind Jack Reacher gives his archive to UEA

PUBLISHED: 13:50 26 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:50 26 August 2018

Author Lee Child at Jarrolds for the Noirwich Crime Writing Festival. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Author Lee Child at Jarrolds for the Noirwich Crime Writing Festival. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2015

The creator of one of modern literature’s most famous characters has donated his archive to the University of East Anglia (UEA).

Lee Child, who dreamed up Jack Reacher, has made the donation to UEA’s British Archive for Contemporary Writing.

Mr Child is one of the world’s most popular, celebrated and highly acclaimed crime and thriller writers, and the winner of numerous international awards including the Crime Writers’ Association Diamond Dagger.

His creation of Jack Reacher, in 1997, led to a global publishing phenomenon. Mr Child has so far published 23 Jack Reacher novels, and numerous short stories, and sold more than 100 million copies worldwide in 49 languages, and 101 territories.

Mr Child, whose real name is Jim Grant, graduated in law from the University of Sheffield and started writing at the age of 40 when he was made redundant from his job in TV production. His debut, Killing Floor, won both the Anthony and The Barry Award for Best First Mystery.

One Shot and Never Go Back were adapted for the big screen, both starring Tom Cruise as Jack Reacher.

The archive includes early drafts, manuscripts and correspondence relating to the Jack Reacher series. It provides insights into the initial creation of one of English literature’s most enduring characters.

Mr Child said: “For those of us out in the field, UEA has a reputation as ‘the writers’ university’, with terrific faculty and a great student body, so I thought it was the ideal venue for a peek behind the curtain, where students and readers can get a sense of what’s involved in professional, commercial authorship.

“I hope people will be interested, and best case, I hope a few intending writers pick up some insight and maybe a couple of shortcuts.”

Prof Henry Sutton, director of Creative Writing at UEA, said: “The archive gives us invaluable insights into the work of one of the most significant genre writers of all time.

“The archive will be a key resource for creative writing students, interested in long-form fictional narratives, the novel and crime fiction.”

The paper archive consists of 40 boxes and includes notebooks, correspondence, drafts, typescripts and working papers associated with the spectrum of Mr Child’s writing career.

An exhibition, containing glimpses of the Lee Child Archive, is at UEA on September 14, as part of the international crime writing festival, NOIRwich. Tickets are at: www.noirwich.co.uk/noirwich-2018-events/

Most Read

‘Extremist tried to behead me in Norfolk prison’

The scars on David Sutton's neck 14 months after the attack. Photo: David Sutton

Video: Search for missing fishermen off Norfolk coast continues

The three men rescued from the liferaft Picture: Alexandra Rosen/PA Wire

Video: Major search operation under way for two missing fishermen off Norfolk coast

Lifeboats from Goleston and Caister were dispatched around 8pm after a cruise ship found three men in a life raft in the North Sea. PHOTO: RNLI

Video: Watch: The moment three fishermen are rescued by a cruise liner off the Norfolk coast

Passengers watch the rescue Picture: Alexandra Rosen/PA Wire

Where to watch the East Coast Truckers convoy and why it matters to people

East Coast Truckers convoy through Yarmouth.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: Watch: The moment three fishermen are rescued by a cruise liner off the Norfolk coast

Passengers watch the rescue Picture: Alexandra Rosen/PA Wire

Former school and acres of farmland set to be sold as Norfolk County Council grapples with £95m budget gap

The Elm Road Centre in Thetford. Pic: Archant.

From disco to metal, they saw it all: Reunion planned for Norfolk’s bygone music meccas

Roy Starling, who is organising the reunion, holding a photo of himself from the old days. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Norwich care home which was shut could reopen to cope with rising dementia need

A visualisation of how Mountfield Care Home could look following the revamp. Pic: NorseCare.

Video: Watch: Could this be what Castle Mall’s new £2m ten-pin bowling centre looks like?

Ten-pin bowling is coming to Castle Mall PHOTO: Thinkstock

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast