Heads of schools in Dereham, Fakenham, Wells, Reepham, Litcham, Watton and Swaffham react to GCSE results

GCSE results day 2018 at Reepham High School and College. Picture: Reepham High School and College Reepham High School and College

Heads of schools in mid and north Norfolk heaped praise on their students on GCSE results day.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

GCSE results day 2018 at Reepham High School and College. Picture: Reepham High School and College GCSE results day 2018 at Reepham High School and College. Picture: Reepham High School and College

In Dereham, 70pc of students received at least a grade four in English and maths at Northgate High School, a 15 percentage point improvement on last year.

Nearby Dereham Neatherd High School also saw improved results, with 69pc of students achieving that standard, up on last year’s 62pc.

That result was 58pc at Fakenham Academy, six percentage points down on 2017, while at Wayland Academy in Watton, 45pc of students reached that standard, down on last year’s 57pc. At Nicholas Hamond Academy, in Swaffham, the headline figure was 46pc, down on last year’s 50pc.

Alderman Peel High School, in Wells, had 60pc as its headline figure, down on 64pc last year,

Neatherd High School GCSE results. Photo: Archant Neatherd High School GCSE results. Photo: Archant

Andy Mason, head of school at Northgate, said: “I am extremely proud - 13pc of our students achieved the highest grade nine in range of subjects, awarded to only the top 3pc of students nationally.”

Neatherd head Peter Devonish said: “Congratulations to our students on their excellent results. There are a great many success stories of students who have achieved beyond expectations, including those with top grades.”

Litcham School head Rob Martlew, where the result was 69pc, down by just one percentage point, said: “These results are testament to the hard work of our students and staff and the fantastic support they receive at home. Everyone has a lot to be proud of.”

At Reepham High, head Tim Gibbs said: “Congratulations to all our pupils. This year group has been a pleasure to work with and we wish them well in the future.”

Students at Northgate High School opening their results. (L-R): Olivia Downes, 16, Thea Tooke, 16, Georgia Clements, 16, and Caitlin Mackay, 16. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes Students at Northgate High School opening their results. (L-R): Olivia Downes, 16, Thea Tooke, 16, Georgia Clements, 16, and Caitlin Mackay, 16. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

The school saw 67pc of students achieve a grade four or above in English and maths, matching its figure from last year.

Neil McShane, interim principal at Fakenham Academy, said: “With all the national changes, this year’s results represent an excellent performance in terms of student progress. We have the highest number of students going on to study at Fakenham Sixth Form for many years.”

Glen Allott, Wayland Academy principal, said the school was “very proud”.

Mark Woodhouse, principal of Nicholas Hamond Academy, said: “Against the back drop of what has been a challenging year for the academy and significant changes to GCSE examinations our students have performed admirably, with our overall headline measures not dissimilar to previous years.”

Emily Booth, deputy head girl at Northgate High School in Dereham, achieved five grade 9s. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes Emily Booth, deputy head girl at Northgate High School in Dereham, achieved five grade 9s. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

At Swaffham’s Sacred Heart School, 57pc of students gained a 4 or more for English and maths.

Alastair Ogle, principal at Alderman Peel High School in Wells, said: “These results once again demonstrate above average progress from the students starting point in year seven.

“The large number of grade seven, eight and nines demonstrates our high expectations and their hard work and determination. We are incredibly proud of all our students. Congratulations to them all, their families and all of our dedicated staff that have looked after, cared and inspired them so well.”

Emma Chapman, 16, from Neatherd High School in Dereham, achieved nine grade 9s. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes Emma Chapman, 16, from Neatherd High School in Dereham, achieved nine grade 9s. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Neatherd High School GCSE results. Photo: Archant Neatherd High School GCSE results. Photo: Archant

GCSE results day 2018 at Reepham High School and College. Picture: Reepham High School and College GCSE results day 2018 at Reepham High School and College. Picture: Reepham High School and College

GCSE results day 2018 at Reepham High School and College. Picture: Reepham High School and College GCSE results day 2018 at Reepham High School and College. Picture: Reepham High School and College

Neatherd High School GCSE results. Photo: Archant Neatherd High School GCSE results. Photo: Archant