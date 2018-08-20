GCSE results 2018: Amazing Alice is on cloud 9 - pupil earns incredible 10 grade nine marks
PUBLISHED: 14:42 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:42 24 August 2018
The hard work of Sir John Leman’s Alice Etteridge has placed her among the highest achievers across the country.
She attained an incredible 10 grade nine marks - plus an A in additional mathematics.
The high-flyer spoke of the hard work behind the grades and said: “It feels amazing but very strange - I can’t really believe it.
“I’m really pleased because I did work extremely hard.”
Alice puts her success down to making sure she understood fully topics from the beginning and believing in herself when entering the exam room.
She added: “I go into exams with a positive mindset and tell myself I know it all. Even if I don’t initially understand something I think I can get there somehow.”
Headteacher Michael Taylor praised the high-performing pupil and added: “It’s unbelievable - I’m glowing with pride for her - I can’t imagine how she must feel.
“She is going to be right up there in terms of pupil’s achievement nationally.”