GCSE results 2018: List of Norfolk and Waveney results

GCSE results day. Hellesdon High School.

New chapters will today begin for thousands of teenagers who shrugged off a major shake-up in exams to achieve strong results.

Schools faced the challenge of overhauled GCSE grades this year, with traditional letters being phased out and replaced by a scale from one to nine.

Around the county, 63pc of students achieved a grade four or above - roughly a C - in English and maths, the same figure as last year.

Despite the tougher courses which accompanied the grade change, some schools saw notable success - including Stalham High, where the percentage of students achieving a grade four in the core subjects rose from 57pc to 78pc.

Great Yarmouth Charter Academy saw 58pc of students meet the measure, almost doubling the 30pc its predecessor school saw last year.

North Walsham High School marks GCSEs results day 2018.

Headmaster Barry Smith said it showed “what Great Yarmouth kids are made of”.

GCSE results day 2018 at Norwich School.

GCSE results day at Downham Market Academy.

Other schools struggled - at St Clement’s High, in Terrington, its headline measure fell from 52pc last year to 37pc this year.

Headteacher Nigel Willingham said there had been “great progress” for the year group.

Monica Raviraj on GCSE results day at Norwich School.

Ahead of results day, experts said as few as 200 students would score a clean sweep of grade nines, which are roughly equivalent to an A**.

On the day, 732 students did - and a handful were in Norfolk.

GCSE results day at Old Buckenham High School 2018.

They included Jack Jones, from Taverham, who said he was in “total disbelief” at his run of nines, and who now hopes to go on to become a vet.

“I came out of some exams thinking ‘there goes my chance of getting that’, so I’m really surprised,” he said.

GCSE results day 2018 at Reepham High School and College.

Alice Etteridge, from Sir John Leman High in Beccles, achieved a remarkable 10 grade nine marks, while Jo Duthie, at Litcham School, achieved the same clean sweep. After she found out, Alice said: “I can’t really believe it.”

And other students around the county also brought home a remarkable clutch of results, including Anna Wasse at Norwich High for Girls, who earned straight nines and A*s, Emma Chapman from Neatherd in Dereham, who achieved nine grade nines and two A*s, and Anna Davis, from nearby Northgate High, who also earned nine grade nines, as well as two eights.

GCSE results day 2018 at Reepham High School and College.

The highest performing state school in Norfolk was this year Notre Dame High, who saw 88pc of its students get a grade four in English and maths.

GCSE results day. Hellesdon High School. Phoebe Cater.

Delighted students happy with their GCSE results at Attleborough Academy. From left, Mia Kruger, Jessica Perry, and Madeline Johnson.

• Acle Academy

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 67pc (63pc)

GCSE results day. Hellesdon High School. Ella Spauls (left) and Abbey Harvey.

Helen Watts, principal, said: “Congratulations to all our year 11 students who have worked so hard this year. We are delighted that 67pc of students achieved a Grade 4 in English and Maths and 48pc achieved a Grade 5. We are very proud of the achievements of our students, especially considering the national changes to specifications. My heartfelt thanks are extended to our passionate and diligent staff who have tirelessly supported our students through their GCSE’s and our parents and carers for their continued support.”

GCSE results day at Downham Market Academy.

• Alderman Peel High School

GCSE results day at the Downham Market Academy. Pictured with Liz Truss MP and Principal Rolf Purvis are Charlie Williams and Rosie Hunt.

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 60pc (64pc)

GCSE results day at the Downham Market Academy.

Principal Alastair Ogle said: “These results once again demonstrate above average progress from the students starting point in year seven. The large number of grade seven, eight and nines demonstrates our high expectations and their hard work and determination. We are incredibly proud of all our students. Congratulations to them all, their families and all of our dedicated staff that have looked after, cared and inspired them so well.”

Delighted students Mia Kruger, left, and Jessica Perry, happy with their GCSE results at Attleborough Academy.

• Archbishop Sancroft High School

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 71pc (65pc)

Delighted students Mia Kruger, left, and Jessica Perry, happy with their GCSE results at Attleborough Academy.

Richard Cranmer, headteacher, said: “We are absolutely delighted for this super year group.

Delighted student Louise Caswell, happy with her GCSE results at Attleborough Academy.

Not only have they achieved huge academic success in these new qualifications they have contributed enormously to the life of the school in so many different ways and as a result have grown so much as individuals over the last five years. I am determined that as a school we continue to aspire to the highest academic standards whilst never losing sight of the importance of our values - many of which cannot be measured quantitatively.”

• Attleborough Academy

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 72pc (67pc)

Neil McShane, principal, said: “This is yet another increase and a record set of results for the Academy despite the new and nationally predicted ‘more demanding’ exams. It is particularly pleasing to see the number of new 9 grades achieved. Congratulations to all our brilliant Year 11s who worked so hard and remained so resilient despite the national backdrop of anxiety and uncertainty. Many thanks to all our staff for their commitment and unwavering belief in our students and also to our parents and Governors for their continued support.”

• Aylsham High School

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 78pc (75pc)

Duncan Spalding, executive headteacher, said: “Congratulations to the class of 2018 on a tremendous set of results across a wide range of subjects. You should be justly proud of everything that you have achieved. We wish you well in the next stage of your learning adventure wherever that may be. It has been a pleasure to have you as part of our school community and to watch you grow into fine young adults. To my colleagues I offer and enormous vote of thanks for their continued hard work and dedication to our students’ success and well-being. It is a privilege to lead such a vibrant, caring, and consistently successful school community.”

• Beccles Free School

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 67pc (61pc)

David Lees, headteacher, said: “Congratulations to our students on another year of excellent progress and strong achievements in core academic subjects, which has produced our best ever set of GCSE results. Having joined as Headteacher at Beccles Free School earlier this year, I’m delighted that our strategy for continued improvement has delivered such fantastic outcomes. Our hard-working students, committed staff and supportive parents should be very proud of these achievements and deserve to celebrate their success.”

• Broadland High Ormiston Academy

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 60pc (68pc)

Aron Whiles, principal, said: “We are very proud of our year 11 cohort this year and their achievements in this summer’s GCSE examinations. Our 2018 GCSE results once again show that Broadland High School continues to provide a good all round education for its students and the local community it serves. Everyone associated with the school would like to congratulate our out-going year 11 students on their GCSE results and wish them every success in their future endeavours.”

• Bungay High School

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 67pc (56pc)

Angelo Goduti, headteacher, said: “Congratulations on a stunning set of GCSE results for our students. These come as no surprise given the outstanding standards of teaching at Bungay High School coupled with excellent student learning, behaviour and commitment. We are delighted that 67pc of students achieved a Grade 4+ in both English and maths. In English, 77pc of students achieved a Grade 4+ with 75pc achieving this in maths. We are delighted with the excellent achievement of so many individuals.”

• Caister Academy

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 56pc (60pc)

Principal Michelle Strong said: “We are delighted with the results achieved by our year 11 students this year. Their hard work over the years has enabled them to get the best grades they can, and we wish them all the very best for the future. The outcomes are also testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment of the staff, who work tirelessly to get the best out of every pupil.”

• City Academy Norwich

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 43pc (34pc)

Mary Sparrow, principal, said: “It is wonderful to see the outcomes finally moving to a place that shows our students’ true potential. We have a phenomenal group of staff who have worked really hard. The additional support of Bohunt this academic year has enabled the academy to work with new approaches that bring out the best in our students. I am incredibly proud of the success of everyone and congratulate all involved including all our students and parents.”

• City of Norwich School

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 68pc (71pc)

Headteacher Jo Philpott said: “Congratulations to the Class of 2018 on a fantastic performance. Over half of the year group (117 students) achieved a Grade 5 or above in their English and maths; a brilliant achievement! A remarkable 30 students achieved two or more Grade 9 or A* in their results, totalling 121 top grades across the year group. Students, their families and teachers should all be feeling very proud. These results are due to the hard work of our amazing students supported by our superbly dedicated staff.’

• Cliff Park Ormiston Academy

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 43pc (51pc)

Tamsin Poulter, principal, said: “I would like to congratulate all of our students’ on their achievements today and on taking such a positive step towards successful futures. We are proud of what they have achieved. We will continue to work hard to ensure that every student fulfils their potential as we look to continue our journey of improvement over the coming year.”

• Cromer Academy

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 63pc (69pc)

Headteacher Antony Little said: “I am very proud of this very strong set of results from our students at Cromer, and particularly the 5pc rise in pupils achieving the tougher Grade 5+ at English and Maths measure, and we have had several of the very top Grade 9s. We talk a lot in school about being exceptional, without exception - and that definitely applies to our year 11s this summer.”

• Diss High School

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 66pc (71pc)

Headteacher Dr Jan Hunt said: “This is a year group that has made excellent progress from some low starting points. Students and staff are to be congratulated on another successful set of results which have come from dedicated hard work and supportive parents.”

• Downham Market Academy

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 58pc (57pc)

Headteacher Rolf Purvis said: “We congratulate all our students on their excellent results this year. English and maths grades are very pleasing, with 62pc achieving a pass in maths and 72pc in English. English are particularly positive as this is a 10 percentage point improvement from last year.”

• East Point Academy

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 68pc (65pc)

Principal Richard Dolding said: “This is another year-on-year rise for our results, which is testimony to the hard work, commitment and dedication of our amazing students, staff and the wonderful support provided by their parents and the wider school community. This year group have been fantastic role models to our younger pupils, inspiring them to continue East Point’s outstanding progress in September.”

• Fakenham Academy

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 58pc (64pc)

Neil McShane, interim principal, said: “With all of the national changes, this year’s results represent an excellent performance in terms of student progress, built on the hard work, commitment and resilience of our students and staff. Students achieved so well that this year we have the highest number of students going on to study at Fakenham Sixth Form for many years. Well done to all involved and thanks to all our parents and governors for their continuing support. We are rightly proud of the results of this year’s year 11 students.”

• Flegg High Ormiston Academy

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 49pc (63pc)

Ross Li-Rocchi, interim principal, said: “Congratulations to our year 11 students on their receiving their GCSE results today. We are proud of their achievements and of the progress they have made whilst at the academy. There are some fantastic individual accomplishments, including students who have gained several top Grade 9s. I would also like to thank the students’ families for their support and our staff for their dedication and commitment, all of which have contributed to the students’ success and improved outcomes.”

• Framingham Earl High School

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 77pc (82pc)

Headteacher Nicola Furneaux said: “We are pleased with a good set of results. This was a fantastic year group who worked so very hard – they deserved to do well. I particularly want to thank parents and carers for their support through the years and staff and governors for their determination and ambition for all our students.”

• Great Yarmouth Charter Academy

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 58pc (predecessor school Great Yarmouth High achieved 30pc last year)

Headmaster Barry Smith said: “These results are just the start of showing what Great Yarmouth kids are made of. We have more than doubled the pass rate at the tougher grade 5+ English and Maths measure compared to the old high school, and nearly doubled the grade 4 pass rate too. I am extremely proud of what our young people and teachers have achieved today, and will go on achieving at sixth form and beyond. As ever, we really encourage families to come and visit and see with their own eyes. Our results are only part of what we’re doing at Charter.”

• Gresham’s School

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 93pc (90pc)

Douglas Robb, headmaster, said: “Well done to our GCSE cohort on what are, once again, a fantastic set of GCSE results. Pupils should be incredibly proud not only of their results, but also of the way they

have conducted themselves in the run up to and during exam season, which has enabled them to get the results they deserved - we certainly are proud of them all. “

• Hartismere School

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 84pc (77pc)

Headmaster James McAtear, said: “These results are a testimony to the hard work of all our staff, governors and students and to the support given to them by their parents.”

• Hellesdon High School

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 63pc (64pc)

Mike Earl and Tom Rolfe, school principals, said: “‘We are delighted to have maintained our attainment compared to last year and, given the starting point of the cohort, we expect that our progress will be significantly higher. These results demonstrate the hard work and dedication of the students, staff and parents throughout the year and we are very proud of their achievements.”

• Hethersett Academy

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 81pc (80pc)

Principal Gareth Stevens said: “Last year’s results were record breaking, and I am delighted to say that this year the results have improved even further, with 81pc getting four-plus at English and Maths, and strong underlying progress scores. Our students and staff have worked consistently hard for many years and really deserve these brilliant results.”

• Hewett Academy

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 44pc (54pc)

Principal Rebecca Handley Kirk said: “We have deliberately moved to a more rigorous academic curriculum this year, raising the number of EBacc eligible pupils from 10pc to 61pc putting us in the top 10 in the county. Despite new tougher courses we have some fantastic individual results, particularly in science, and our year 11 students and staff can feel very proud today.”

• Hobart High School

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 71pc (78pc)

Executive headteacher Jim Adams said: “We are delighted with another brilliant set of results. Our students performed amazingly across all subjects, not just in Maths and English. This is as a result of their hard work, excellent teaching and the support of their families. We are also proud of the individual achievements of our students, with one student gaining tops grades in all subjects.”

• Iceni Academy

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 66pc (65pc)

Principal Stephen Plume said: “This is a great set of results and absolutely deserved by our hard working students. Supported by our enthusiastic staff and parents, year 11 really have sustained their effort all year and are now seeing the rewards for their determination. We are particularly pleased with the increase in the number of top grades being awarded.”

• IES Breckland

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 62pc (52pc)

Mary Pritchard, operations manager, said: “We are proud of all of our students’ outcomes, especially Jasmine who achieved 10 GCSEs at grade 7 or above including a coveted 9 in science, Jack W, Alexandra, William, Jade and Emily who also secured outstanding GCSE results.”

• King Edward VII Academy

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 56pc (45pc)

Principal, Lloyd Brown said: “I am delighted to report these excellent results. We have been privileged to work with an extremely well-motivated, committed group of Year 11 students who fully deserve the successes they have achieved. Throughout the year they have worked incredibly hard and gave the extra mile in attending further revision sessions and completing additional study in their own time. They can now celebrate their efforts.”

• King’s Lynn Academy

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 55pc (46pc)

Principal Alan Fletcher said: “We are absolutely delighted – these are by some distance the best results in the school’s history and it is great to see our students being rewarded for their hard work. I know the students also appreciate the dedicated support they have received from all our brilliant staff. KLA has been on a journey of rapid improvement for the past 18 months, with intensive support from Eastern Multi-Academy Trust, and it is wonderful to see that those improvements have made such a contribution to the successes we celebrate today.”

• Langley School

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 79 (70pc)

Dominic Findlay, headmaster, said: “We are so pleased for all our students and staff on achieving some wonderful GCSE grades. Our % of students gaining both English and Maths has increased to 79pc (70pc) which is an incredible achievement considering the new format and grading systems faced by the students. We wish them all the very best of luck as they head on to their Sixth Form pathway.”

• Litcham School

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 69pc (70pc)

Headteacher Rob Martlew said: “Year 11 students are celebrating another set of very pleasing examination results and we would like to congratulate every single one of them on their individual successes. These results are testament to the hard work of our students and their staff and the fantastic support they receive at home. Everyone has a lot to be proud of.”

• Long Stratton High School

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 71pc (66pc)

Dr Roger Harris, headteacher, said: “We are overjoyed with how well the pupils have done. In the last two years the school has moved from strength to strength. This is due to the hard work and dedication of the pupils and the staff and the support of our parents.”

• Lynn Grove Academy

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 57pc (67pc)

Alison Mobbs, principal, said: “We are very pleased with the results achieved and the progress made by our GCSE students this year. They’ve worked incredibly hard to get the best grades they can, and we wish them all the very best for the future. We’re particularly pleased with the very strong results achieved in academic, creative and vocational subjects, showing the strengths we have across the curriculum and underlining our determination to enable students to ‘discover what you’re good at’.”

• Marshland High School

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 57pc (60pc)

Headteacher Craig Jansen said: “Marshland are delighted with yet another strong set of GCSE results. More of our students have achieved the higher grades this year than in previous years. We expect Marshland to be within the top 20pc of schools nationally for progress in English and Maths. I would like to take this opportunity of congratulating our year 11 students in achieving their GCSE examination results.”

• Mildenhall College Academy

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 54pc (55pc)

“I have never known a cohort of students work so hard in preparing to take so many exams,” said principal Susan Byles. “The students have done incredibly well, matching the achievements of last year’s cohort who only had to take the new GCSEs in English and Maths. This cohort sat the new GCSEs in every one of their subjects and the students were exhausted by the time they completed all of the examinations in the series. Their results do them credit.”

• Neatherd High School

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 69pc (62pc)

Headteacher Peter Devonish said: “Congratulations to our students on their excellent results, which are the culmination of five years of hard work, ably supported by their teachers, other members of staff and parents. “There are a great many success stories of students who have achieved beyond expectations, including those with a “clean sweep of top grades and those who, in our truly comprehensive and community-focused school, have battled against adversity and done themselves proud.”

• Nicholas Hamond Academy

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 46pc (50pc)

Mark Woodhouse, principal, said: “Against the back drop of what has been a challenging year for the academy and a number of significant changes to GCSE examinations this year our students have performed admirably, with our overall headline measures not dissimilar to previous years. Results in subjects like English and in many of our vocational subject areas have performed well. There have been some outstanding individual student outcomes but these results are the culmination of years of hard work and more importantly for us provide all our students with the key to beginning the next stage of their lives.”

• North Walsham High School

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 61pc (60pc)

Headteacher Neil Powell said: “With 61pc of students achieving at least a grade four in English and maths we would like to express our congratulations and immense pride in each and every one of them. This is the third year of improving results for North Walsham High School. It also brings to an end the first phase of our school improvement journey and we are excited for the next.”

• Norwich School

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 100pc (100pc)

Head master Steffan Griffiths said: “We are thrilled that nearly half of all grades are at A* or its equivalent, particularly as the added value statistics suggest that candidates have scored more than half a grade per person per subject above expectations. There has been much curricular change to absorb and this cohort has shown significant determination to be so successful with the new specifications. These boys and girls also contribute much to our community besides academic work and we are all very proud of them.”

• Norwich High School for Girls

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths - 97pc (97pc overall - English grades are still A* to C and maths are graded on the numerical scale)

Kirsty von Malaisé, headmistress, said: ‘We are delighted with this fantastic set of results, with 31% of entries at A* /9-8, during this time of GCSE curriculum reform. Our girls have achieved these stellar results whilst engaging fully with our strong co-curricular and service programmes. We are very proud of all they have achieved and look forward to their ongoing successes.’

• Notre Dame High School

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 88pc (87pc)

Neil Cully, head of school, said: “We are all extremely pleased and proud of these superb results achieved by our students, who have worked extremely hard with these new tougher GCSEs and have been rewarded with excellent grades. I have to pay tribute to all of our staff who have worked hard with the new GCSE courses and have enabled students to do so well. “

• Northgate High School

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 70pc (55pc)

Andy Mason, head of school, said: “Through hard work and tenacity, and with the fantastic support and partnership with staff and parents, Northgate students have achieved excellent GCSE results this year. 70pc of our students achieved grades nine to four in both English and Mathematics. As head of school, I am extremely proud of the results at both A-Level and GCSE, and of the teamwork with our hardworking and dedicated staff, which has secured such great outcomes with students.”

• Old Buckenham High School

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 70pc (68pc)

Principal Andrew Fell said: “We are delighted with a strong set of GCSE results, with 53pc percentage of students achieving a grade 5 in English and Maths. It is also very pleasing to see the percentage of the very highest grades (9-8) rise to 10pc. These results will enable our students to access the very best schools and colleges for their next steps in education and mark an important step forward as we join Sapientia Trust and begin our partnership working with Wymondham College, Framingham Earl High School and Stradbroke High School.”

• Open Academy

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 60pc (40pc)

Betsy Fowler, acting principal, said: “These are the best results in the history of the Open Academy with a rise of over 20pc on last year, and I want to pay tribute to the students, staff and families who have worked passionately as ‘Team Open’ to achieve these outstanding results. Well done to all! On the academy measure of five to nine in English and maths, we are also looking at a 100pc increase which is phenomenal!”

• Ormiston Denes Academy

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 52pc (53pc)

Principal Ben Driver said: “These results are due to the hard work of a fantastic cohort of students of who we are incredibly proud. Thanks to their dedication, the commitment and quality of staff, and the support of parents, the wider community and Ormiston, we have recorded another substantial increase in academic achievements. When placed alongside the other developments of the past two years this is an exciting time to be a member of Ormiston Denes.”

• Ormiston Venture Academy

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 63pc (48pc)

Principal Simon Gilbert-Barnham said: “We are delighted with the results achieved today at Ormiston Venture Academy – with significant improvement in all key subjects and strong results across the board. Our GCSE cohort are an exceptional group and I am sure that everyone in our community will join me in congratulating each and every one of these sensational young people in their success. You have set a course for an amazing future and we wish you all the very best.”

• Ormiston Victory Academy

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 66pc (64pc)

Principal Naomi Palmer said: “We are excited to celebrate another fantastic set of results with our students today – I am so proud of what they have achieved across such a wide range of subjects in such a challenging year. It has been a long wait for them, given the significant changes to examinations this year. We are thrilled for our hard-working and talented young people - they have been so well supported by their families, their peers and their teachers.”

• Pakefield High School

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 53pc (50pc)

Anthony Walker, headteacher, said: “Students and staff at Pakefield High School celebrated their GCSE success today. I am extremely proud that, our overall attainment has improved and that our students have performed so well, particularly in core subjects of English and Mathematics where there have been improvements in all key indicators.”

• Reepham High School and College

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 67pc (67pc)

Headteacher Tim Gibbs said: “Congratulations to all our pupils on their achievements. Thanks to them for their commitment and hard work, and thanks to their parents for the support they have given us. This year group has been a pleasure to work with and we wish them well in the future.”

• Saint Felix School

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 70pc (91pc)

Headmaster James Harrison said: “Today’s GCSE results have been once again encouraging, with credit due to all pupils and their teachers. In a sense this cohort of students have been treated like guinea pigs regarding the reformed qualifications with great uncertainty throughout their two years about the nature of the assessments and their grading. The resilience of our pupils is demonstrated by an increase in the overall pass rate from last year, and a number of fantastic individual successes.”

• Sacred Heart School

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 57pc (77pc)

Headteacher Francis Ridler said: “Our year 11 was a small cohort of pupils. All the staff knew them personally and will miss them and hope them every success as they continue with their further education.”

• Sewell Park Academy

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 54pc (41pc)

Headteacher Penny Bignell said: “We are delighted with an increase of over 10pc in our results from last year, reflecting the ongoing improvements at the academy. These results reflect the hard work and superb achievements of our students and the ongoing support and efforts of all the staff. We wish our class of 2018 all the very best in their future studies.”

• Sheringham High School

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 63pc (75pc)

Andrew Richardson, headteacher, said: “These are very good results for this particular cohort and the school continues to add significant value from the students’ starting points. We are especially pleased at A*/A/9/8/7 grades too, and that 60pc of those entered scored the full EBACC qualification. The hard work of our students is to be commended and we are proud to have many of them back in our sixth form.”

• Sir John Leman High School

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 68pc (68pc)

Headteacher Michael Taylor said: “Ten grade 9s and an A in Additional Mathematics for one of our students and student progress likely to put us as one of the top performing schools in the country. Sir John Leman High School staff, students and the community we serve have a great deal to celebrate this GCSE results day. These great results are testament to the hard work, commitment and positive relationships of staff and students.”

• Smithdon High School

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 67pc (65pc)

Headteacher Simon Wilson said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the results, we have improved from last year. I wish all the students the best.”

• Springwood High School

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 60pc (66pc)

Executive headteacher Andy Johnson said: “This is a fantastic set of results for our students. The new GCSE set a new standard and I am so pleased that our students and staff have risen to this challenge.”

• Sprowston Community Academy

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 65pc (66pc)

Liz Wood, acting head of school, said: “Massive congratulations to all our students receiving results today. We have some exceptional achievements and, in a year of significant change, our students have shown real determination and resilience. We are particularly pleased that early indications show improvements in student progress across a number of key areas. Thanks to our families for their support and to all our fantastic teaching and support staff who have contributed to these results. We look forward to building on these successes as we move forward as part of the Right for Success Trust.”

• Stalham High School

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 78pc (57pc)

Head of school Martin Budgett said: “We are absolutely delighted that our class of 2018 have achieved a truly outstanding set of results; 78pc of students achieved a 4+ in both English and Maths. The progress of students across the remainder of the curriculum has been equally impressive with outstanding results in all core subjects. These have been achieved, as is known, in new and tougher courses and reflect the passion and commitment shown by students, staff, and everyone involved in the continuing improvements being made at the school.”

• Stradbroke High School

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 70pc (79pc)

Head of school John Axtell said: “Once again, we are delighted that our students have been rewarded for their hard work with an excellent set of GCSE results. In the new, more rigorous, exam grading system 70pc of our students achieved the benchmark of at least a grade 4 in English and mathematics, with 46pc of them exceeding grade 5 in these subjects. A stunning 26pc of our students attained at least one grade of 8 or above, equivalent to an A*.”

• St Clement’s High School

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 37pc (52pc)

Headteacher Nigel Willingham said: “St Clement’s High School congratulates their students and staff for all their hard work and commitment. This year 60pc of students achieved a level four or above in English and 41pc achieved a level four or above in Maths. 37pc of students achieved a level 4 or above in both English and Maths which represents great progress for this year group.”

• Taverham High School

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 74pc (71pc)

Headteacher Carol Dallas said: “We are incredibly proud of all our students. Congratulations to students, staff, parents and all members of our community who support our young people to exceed expectations. Yet again the results have improved and students deserve credit for their hard work and resilience shown with the more challenging exams.”

• Thetford Academy

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 42pc (51pc)

Principal Dan Carter said: “Since joining the academy I have been very impressed with the dedication of our students and staff, and we have seen that in many results - particularly in languages where 50pc of pupils received a Grade 7 or higher in Spanish, alongside strong results in French, Portuguese, and Polish. Several students got the new top Grade 9 in multiple subjects, including Holly Scott, Skaiste Ivanaviciute, Milda Siauciulyte, and Mollie Hammond.”

• Thetford Grammar School

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 100pc (95pc)

Headteacher Michael Brewer said: “We would like to congratulate all Thetford Grammar School students who have received their GCSE results today. In amongst excellent results are many stories of individual successes, with pupils accomplishing the highest possible personal goals. It is a pleasure to share in these journeys and to see the positive impact that attending Thetford Grammar School has had on pupils’ attainment.”

• Thorpe St Andrew High School

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 73pc (72pc)

Principal Ian Clayton said: “Today has been just one step, although a significant step, on the path of growth for all our year 11 students. Each one now knows what the route ahead looks like for them as they move onto the next stage of their education. We are very proud of their achievements, as individuals and as part of a year group, both in the examination results and in the wider experiences and contribution they have made. Congratulations to our students, their parents and to all my colleagues who have guided their learning over the last five years. Today is not about examination systems and changes, that analysis will follow knowing school results are again up on previous years. Let us celebrate with our young people and recognise their achievements.”

• University Technical College Norfolk

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 63pc (61pc)

Alex Hayes, principal, said: “This is our third consecutive increase in overall results and we are delighted! We are particularly pleased to see so many grade 8s and 9s and to see the percentage of students achieving at least grade 5 in English and mathematics increase from 40pc to 46pc. Congratulations go to students, staff and parents for all their hard work and dedication. It was worth it!”

• Wayland Academy

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 45pc (57pc)

Glen Allott, principal, said: “We are very proud of our year 11 cohort this year and the progress that they have made in their time at Wayland Academy. I would also like to congratulate the students on their individual performances - it’s great to see students achieving 8’s and 9’s in reformed English, maths, science and modern foreign language GCSEs. I would also like to thank staff for their incredible hard work and resilience in adapting to the new GCSEs and supporting the students to make good progress from their starting points.”

• Wisbech Grammar School

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 91pc (98pc)

Headmaster Mr Chris Staley said: “This has been a gratifying year for GCSEs at Wisbech Grammar School considering the curriculum changes, the move to the new nine to one and more rigorous grading system. Once again, we are well ahead of the national pass rates overall and at the top end.”

• Wymondham High Academy

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths – 76pc (80pc)

Principal Jonathan Rockey said: “We are immensely proud of the pupils and their achievements this year. The year 11 cohort have done incredibly well. Not only did 76pc of pupils gain both English and maths, but over a third of the results were at grades 7-9. We know that a phenomenal amount of study went into this, and the young people should be congratulated on their performance.”

• Wymondham College

% of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths - 86pc (83pc)

Headteacher Dan Browning said: “I am extremely proud of our students and staff for another outstanding set of GCSE results with 86pc achieving a Level 4 or higher in Maths and English. At the end of a year of huge changes to the exam system, I am delighted that 34pc of our students achieved the equivalent of an A* or higher (grade 8 or 9) in at least one subject. We look forward to welcoming many of these young people into our world class sixth form in September.”

