Interactive map of GCSE results 2018 in Norfolk and Waveney
PUBLISHED: 06:00 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 06:09 23 August 2018
Archant
How did your school fare in today’s GCSE results?
Thursday marks GCSE results day, when thousands of students up and down the country will be opening envelopes to tell them more about their next steps.
We’ve been keeping a live list of results here, but you can use the interactive map below to see how your school got on.
The way the exams are graded has changed over the last two years - with the traditional letters replaced by a numerical scale from one to nine.
A nine is now considered to be above an A* grade, while a four is roughly equivalent to a C.
