GCSE results 2018: Hard works pays off for pupils as success sweeps schools in Beccles, Bungay and Loddon

Pupils across Beccles, Bungay and Loddon did their schools proud on a results day characterised by incredible personal victories and all time high grades.

Beccles Free School achieved its best ever GCSE results with 67pc of pupils earning grade four and above in English and maths, up six percentage points on last year’s grades.

Headteacher David Lees, who joined the school this year, congratulated his pupils on “another year of excellent progress and strong achievements”.

He said: “Our hard-working students, committed staff and supportive parents should be very proud of these achievements and deserve to celebrate their success.”

Sir John Leman High School matched its performance last year with 68pc of pupils receiving grade four and above in English and maths.

This included 16-year-old Alice Etteridge who achieved an astonishing 10 grade nine marks for her GCSEs.

A grade nine is the equivalent of an A** with average marks typically in excess of 95pc.

Headteacher Michael Taylor believes the student progress will likely place them among the top performing schools in the country. He added: “These great results are testament to the hard work, commitment and positive relationships of staff and students.”

The highest average grades in the area went to Langley High School - with a huge 79pc of pupils attaining grade four and above in English and maths - a nine percentage point increase from the previous year.

With pupil Patrick Collins gaining an impressive nine grade nine marks.

Bungay High School saw the biggest improvement in the area with pupils earning 67pc grade four and above - an phenomenal 11 percentage point increase on the previous year.

Headteacher Angelo Goduti said: “These come as no surprise given the outstanding standards of teaching at Bungay High School coupled with excellent student learning, behaviour and commitment.”

While Hobart High School did see a drop in the level of pupils attaining grade four or above in English and maths - from 78pc to 71pc - it nevertheless achieved some of the highest grades in the region.

Executive headteacher Jim Adams said: “Our students performed amazingly across all subjects, not just in Maths and English. This is as a result of their hard work, excellent teaching and the support of their families.”