Fakenham Academy student considers teaching career after impressive set of GCSE results

PUBLISHED: 16:36 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:36 23 August 2018

Joanna Barton, from Fakenham Academy. Picture: ADAM LAZZARI.

One of Fakenham Academy’s top performers was Joanna Barton, who achieved five 9s, three 8s and two distinction stars.

Joanna, who lives in Melton Constable, is now considering a career in teaching herself, after being inspired by her own teachers.

She said: “I’m delighted with my results, and a bit shocked to be honest.

“With exams you just can’t tell how well you’ve done sometimes.

“I worked hard and had great support from the teachers here at Fakenham Academy.

“They are very friendly and are always there for whatever you need.

“I like the idea of going into teaching myself, or perhaps medicine.”

Joanna achieved her 9s in biology, chemistry, physics, geography and English language.

She will go on to study A-levels in biology, chemistry, sport and English literature at Fakenham Sixth Form.

