Children’s dance class expands into arts and crafts

New craft sessions are being offered by Hingham business Bop Tots. PHOTO: Bop Tots Archant

A children’s activity provider has announced the launch of new arts and crafts classes.

Bop Tots will be holding Make It classes in September at Lincoln Hall in Hingham, as well as the popular Shake It classes.

The business was set up in 2017 by Karen Sidell, a mum and childcare practitioner, offering music and movement classes for children aged one to five.

Ms Sidell said: “I am passionate about providing opportunities for local families to connect and enjoy activities together, and in the next few years I will be focusing on developing and offering a variety of activities for local families.”

Make It classes will start with singing and dancing before a crafting activity based on a song, followed by refreshments.

Shake It classes focus on movement to different styles of music whilst exploring instruments and props such as drums, and bubbles.

For more information visit www.boptots.co.uk