Mayor visits Norfolk school for its first summer fete
Archant
Pupils invite Sheringham town mayor Madeline Ashcroft and deputy mayor Liz Withington to their school’s first summer fete.
St Andrew’s School, which has 40 students aged from six to 17, is run as a charity for pupils on the autism spectrum, based in Aylmerton, between Cromer and Sheringham.
Spokeswoman Julie Chalmers said: “The fete was a great success, with lots of different stalls, including a coconut shy, bric-a-brac stall, cream teas, a plant stall, and guess the weight of the cake.
“We were also joined by Sheringham Woodfields School, which made our celebration even better.
“The money raised is going towards a fund for a new astro turf for the school.
“It was also a fantastic opportunity for the pupils to show off their amazing school. All of the stalls were made and run with the help of the pupils. We, at St Andrew’s, are excited for the future.”