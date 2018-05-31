Search

EDP awarded for loneliness work

PUBLISHED: 16:29 07 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:29 07 August 2018

Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News editor David Powles and health correspondent Geraldine Scott. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News editor David Powles and health correspondent Geraldine Scott. Photo: Norfolk County Council

The Eastern Daily Press (EDP) has been named amongst 15 organisations recognised by Norfolk County Council as going to extra mile to tackle loneliness.

The quality mark, awarded by the council, comes under the authority’s In Good Company campaign, a bid to ensure no one in Norfolk spends a day lonely if they do not want to.

And the first honorary quality marks were awarded to the EDP and Radio Norfolk, for their support of the campaign.

Council leader Andrew Proctor said: “For so many, they are the dependable and friendly voice keeping people in touch with what’s going on in their local communities.

“We also wanted to recognise the contribution that they have made, since we launched In Good Company, to raise awareness of the problems of loneliness, the enormous amount of work being done to help prevent it, and the need to encourage every one – from businesses to individuals to do more if they possibly can.”

David Powles, editor-in-chief of the EDP and Norwich Evening News, said: “We’re honoured to have received this recognition from Norfolk County Council. Loneliness and social isolation is a growing problem and therefore something we feature regularly on our pages and websites and will continue to do so.

“Our role is to help tackle this issue by provoking debate, highlighting issues and shouting about the great community work around loneliness that is already going on in this county.”

